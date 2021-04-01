Bolt Metals Announces Price Change for Warrants Canadian Stock Exchange: BOLT.CN





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bolt Metals Corp. (Lock or the Company) (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A2QEUB) (OTCQB: PCRCF) announces that it has made an application to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “To exchange“), in order to reduce the exercise price of the common share purchase warrants (the”Mandates“) which were issued as part of the private placement of units of the company made on February 6, 2020 from $ 1.04 per common share of the capital of the company (each Common share) to $ 0.365 per common share (on Price adjustment), or the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Stock Exchange before the announcement of the price adjustment. The warrants were previously amended on January 29, 2021, the term being extended from 12 months to 36 months, resulting in a new expiration date on February 6, 2023. The price adjustment requires the incorporation of an accelerated expiry provision for the warrants, such that if, for 10 consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the warrants, the closing price of the common shares exceeds $ 0.46, the exercise date will be postponed to 30 days (the Acceleration Clause). Activation of the acceleration clause will be announced by press release and the 30-day period will begin 7 days after the end of the 10-day period in which the closing price of the common shares exceeds $ 0.46. Bolt insiders own 0.81% of the warrants. In accordance with the exchange policies, the company has obtained the written consent of all holders of warrants for the price adjustment and the acceleration clause. About Bolt Metals Bolt Metals is a Canada-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production-grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw materials for the growing lithium-ion battery industry. . Visit https://boltmetals.com/ to learn more. Bolt Metals Corp. Ranjeet Sundher President and CEO

(604) 922-8272

[email protected] Steve Vanry Chief Financial Officer and Director

(604) 922-8272

[email protected] Sean Bromley Director and Investor Contact

(778) 985-8934

[email protected] Notice to readers This press release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking information, including statements regarding the plans, intentions, beliefs and current expectations of the company, its directors or officers with respect to future business activities. of the society. The words can, could, could, will, intend, plan, anticipate, believe, estimate, expect and similar expressions, with respect to the company or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future business activities and involve risks and uncertainties, and that the future business activities of the Company may differ materially from forward-looking statements due to various factors, including : but not limited to fluctuations in market prices, the success of the Company’s operations, the continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurance that any such information will prove to be accurate and, therefore, readers are urged to rely on their own assessment of these uncertainties. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws. Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos