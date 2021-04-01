Bolt Metals Announces Price Change for Warrants Canadian Stock Exchange: BOLT.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Bolt Metals Corp. (Lock or the Company) (CSE: BOLT) (FRANKFURT: A2QEUB) (OTCQB: PCRCF) announces that it has made an application to the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “To exchange“), in order to reduce the exercise price of the common share purchase warrants (the”Mandates“) which were issued as part of the private placement of units of the company made on February 6, 2020 from $ 1.04 per common share of the capital of the company (each Common share) to $ 0.365 per common share (on Price adjustment), or the closing price of the Company’s common shares on the Stock Exchange before the announcement of the price adjustment.
The warrants were previously amended on January 29, 2021, the term being extended from 12 months to 36 months, resulting in a new expiration date on February 6, 2023.
The price adjustment requires the incorporation of an accelerated expiry provision for the warrants, such that if, for 10 consecutive trading days during the unexpired term of the warrants, the closing price of the common shares exceeds $ 0.46, the exercise date will be postponed to 30 days (the Acceleration Clause). Activation of the acceleration clause will be announced by press release and the 30-day period will begin 7 days after the end of the 10-day period in which the closing price of the common shares exceeds $ 0.46.
Bolt insiders own 0.81% of the warrants. In accordance with the exchange policies, the company has obtained the written consent of all holders of warrants for the price adjustment and the acceleration clause.
About Bolt Metals
Bolt Metals is a Canada-based exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of production-grade nickel and cobalt deposits, key raw materials for the growing lithium-ion battery industry. . Visit https://boltmetals.com/ to learn more.
Bolt Metals Corp.
Ranjeet Sundher President and CEO
(604) 922-8272
[email protected]
Steve Vanry Chief Financial Officer and Director
(604) 922-8272
[email protected]
Sean Bromley Director and Investor Contact
(778) 985-8934
[email protected]
