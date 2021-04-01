Minnesota AG warns of selling fake COVID vaccine cards





MN Attorney General Keith Ellison has joined with other U.S. Attorneys General in condemning and stemming the use and sale of fake COVID vaccination cards.

ST PAUL, Minnesota The office of Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison released a statement Thursday condemning the sale and use of fake CDC COVID-19 vaccination cards. The attorney general said the fraudulent practice not only threatened the health of community members in the fight against COVID-19, but also slowed visible progress against the virus. Each Minnesotan has a responsibility to stop the spread of COVID-19, and almost all Minnesotans have done their part, ”Ellison said. Vaccines help us make great strides if people continue to observe all laws and precautions, and if they get vaccinated, which is an act of care not only for themselves but for their communities. People are free not to be vaccinated if they wish, but they should not be free to fake their vaccination status. ” Ellison joins 45 other state attorneys general in condemning the practice, which Twitter, eBay and Shopify CEOs urged to help monitor and remove advertising content that encourages the use of fake cards, while maintaining records of those seeking to sell them. Minnesotans are people who care about each other. People who fake their immunization status do not respect the vast majority of Minnesotans who made sacrifices to care for one another during the pandemic, especially families who paid the ultimate sacrifice with the loss of a loved one. We must all do everything in our power to put an immediate end to this practice. This includes Twitter, eBay, Shopify, and any online platform that allows it to continue, Ellison said. The attorney general’s office states that legitimate vaccination confirmation cards are distributed by vaccine suppliers when the vaccine is administered. “People who buy fake cards can have their own information added to the card or add it themselves, so it looks like they’ve been vaccinated when they haven’t,” the office said. the GA in a press release. The State recommends using its Vaccine connector tool to help find a place to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos