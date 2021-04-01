Cloud Nine started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Canadian Stock Exchange: CNI.CN





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (Cloud Nine or the Company) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun to sell. trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “1JI0”. The Company has been assigned an international securities identification number (ISIN: CA18913C1014) and a German securities identification number (WKN: A2QQ2V). “We are delighted to be able to provide and build awareness of Cloud Nines to a wider audience in Europe, North America and internationally, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange platform,” commented Sefton Fincham, President . Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was viewed by management as a good opportunity to increase transaction liquidity and facilitate investment for our growing shareholders across Europe. Companys’ global business development strategy comes with a commitment to our investors to facilitate operations and, over time, improve the liquidity of our common stocks. This is one of the many initiatives we are taking to increase market awareness for our company and value for our investors. The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, FWB is the largest of the seven German stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FWB facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors. The Company’s common shares are still listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CNI”. On behalf of the board, CLOUD NINE WEB3 TECHNOLOGIES INC. Sefton fincham

President About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc .:

Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on integrating emerging technologies into its current platforms by leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nines’ mission is to drive innovation and make the future more accessible by fostering the launch and growth of future technology companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines can interact with data, value, and other counterparts through a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without relying on third parties. For more information, please contact:

Paul searle

Corporate communications

Citygate Capital Corp

Telephone: (778) 240-7724

[email protected] Neither the Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the accuracy of this version. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this document. Disclaimer regarding forward-looking information

Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are forward-looking in nature. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts, but rather on current expectations and projections regarding future events, and are therefore subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expressed future results. or implied by forecasts. statements. These statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as may, should, will, might, intend, estimate, plan, anticipate, expect, believe or continue, or their negative or similar variations. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding: the company’s ability to successfully launch products and expand partnerships; its research into emerging technological products; support its search for Web3 opportunities on a global scale; and the resumption of trading in the Company’s ordinary shares. Such forward-looking statements should therefore be interpreted in light of these factors, and, except as required by applicable law, the Company has no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

