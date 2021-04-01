Cloud Nine started trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange Canadian Stock Exchange: CNI.CN

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc (Cloud Nine or the Company) (CSE: CNI) (OTC: CLGUF) is pleased to announce that its common shares have begun to sell. trade on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “1JI0”.
The Company has been assigned an international securities identification number (ISIN: CA18913C1014) and a German securities identification number (WKN: A2QQ2V).
“We are delighted to be able to provide and build awareness of Cloud Nines to a wider audience in Europe, North America and internationally, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange platform,” commented Sefton Fincham, President .
Listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange was viewed by management as a good opportunity to increase transaction liquidity and facilitate investment for our growing shareholders across Europe. Companys’ global business development strategy comes with a commitment to our investors to facilitate operations and, over time, improve the liquidity of our common stocks. This is one of the many initiatives we are taking to increase market awareness for our company and value for our investors.
The Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FWB) is one of the largest international securities trading centers in the world. Operated by Deutsche Boerse AG, FWB is the largest of the seven German stock exchanges and is responsible for approximately 90% of all securities traded in Germany. The FWB facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and enables cross-border trade for international investors.
The Company’s common shares are still listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol “CNI”.
On behalf of the board,
CLOUD NINE WEB3 TECHNOLOGIES INC.
Sefton fincham
President
About Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies Inc .:
Cloud Nine Web3 Technologies is a technology company focused on integrating emerging technologies into its current platforms by leveraging Web 3.0. Cloud Nines’ mission is to drive innovation and make the future more accessible by fostering the launch and growth of future technology companies. Web 3.0 enables a future where decentralized users and machines can interact with data, value, and other counterparts through a substrate of peer-to-peer networks without relying on third parties.
