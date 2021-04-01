Is the stock exchange open on Good Friday? Here are the exchanges closed on public holiday and Easter Monday

The American stock exchanges will be closed respecting Good Friday and those in Europe will also be closed for Easter Monday. However, it will mark an interesting trading day on Friday with markets digesting labor market data for March that could help provide further evidence that the US economy is recovering from the worst pandemic in more than a year. century.

The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, a trading group in the brokerage industry that recommends stocks for the bond market, such as trading the 10-year Treasury note

1.675% ,

advises bond brokers to settle trades that take place within the next 48 hours on Monday, an unusual situation that explains the rare release of major data during a stock market holiday. (Last year, the bond market closed an hour earlier, at 2 p.m. EST, Thursday, and remained closed on Good Friday.)

Meanwhile, the New York Stock Exchange, owned by the Intercontinental Exchange, and the Nasdaq will be closed on Friday.

Good Friday is an original holiday for the financial markets in the United States because Good Friday is not a federal holiday. In fact, it is among the few holidays that are not both a Wall Street and a Federal holiday. These include Columbus Day and Veterans Day, which are federal holidays but are not vacation days for Wall Street.

Trading in US stocks this year will resume on the stock exchanges on Easter Monday; However, the London Stock Exchange will be closed on Good Friday and Easter Monday, as well as other European exchanges like Frankfurts DAX

+ 0.66% ,

and Frances CAC 40

+ 0.59% ,

for example.

US equity indices ended the first quarter with gains, but uncertainty about the outlook persists.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average

+ 0.52%

rose 7.8%, the S&P 500 is up 5.8% and the Nasdaq Composite Index

+ 1.76%

increased by 2.8%. The Russell 2000 small cap

+ 1.50%

jumped over 12%.

Commodity markets will also be closed on Good Friday, including trading in gold

+ 0.86%

and oil futures contracts

+ 3.52%

CL.1,

+ 3.52% .

Market participants, meanwhile, are considering the infrastructure plan proposed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday, after a $ 1.9 trillion COVID aid package that could amplify the economic rebound and possibly cause a surge in the economy. inflation, which could fuel the turmoil in valuations of stocks considered high. by certain measures.