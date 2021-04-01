10 Things to Do in Central Texas This Weekend: Easter Egg Hunt Edition

(KWTX) – Looking for some Easter egg hunts happening this weekend in central Texas? Look no further! We have a list of hunts in central Texas this weekend!

WACO

Mentor Waco, Edwards Chapel and The New Black Collective organize a Citywide Easter Egg Hunt Saturday from 1:00 p.m. Enjoy food, fun and get your [egg] hunt!

Church of Victorious Life host EasterFest 2021 – a full celebration of Easter Sunday with family Easter egg hunts – you’ll get a registration for the family egg kit and a space where your family can hide and search for those eggs. There will be local food trucks for great on-site lunch options. More fun on Sundays with bouncy houses, silent auctions and more.

Journey Church in China Spring an Easter egg hunt after the service. Don’t forget to bring your garden chairs and picnic blankets!

St. Albans to Waco will also feature an Egg Hunt on the Lawn at 11:15 am.

Bridge Church in Waco has a Candy Land life-size egg hunt Sunday at 11 a.m. Play life-size Candy Land where you become the play room with free food, photos with the Easter bunny, a bounce house and prizes.

Saturday at 11:00 am, head to Trinity at Badger Ranch for a great Easter egg hunt! This free event is open to anyone in the Waco area – hunt the eggs and enjoy a free hot dog lunch!

Take the children to Waco Harley-Davidson Saturday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. to hunt Easter eggs and take photos with the Harley-Davidson Easter Bunny!

the Easter barrel hunt is a downtown Waco scavenger hunt on Saturdays from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. where teams solve clues, puzzles and compete in games to find Easter Kegs. The fastest team to locate all spots, including the Golden Keg, wins. Teams can be made up of 3 to 8 players! Acceptable means of transport Walking, running and tram in the city center! The teams must go in the order of the clues and return all the clues to Barnetts on arrival.

TEMPLE / BELTON

the Sparta Volunteer Fire Service hosts an Easter egg hunt at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Department, 6308 Sparta Road, Belton.

United Methodist Church Foundation hosts an Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday after his church service, 10751 W. Adams Ave.

the Robinson family farm is open for Easter from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays. The fun includes, an egg drop by helicopter at 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m., visit to the Easter bunny, corn cannons, live music, farm animals, barrels, photo ops and more!

Dyess Grove Baptist Church one has a free Easter egg hunt and a Sunday potluck lunch from 12-1. Everyone is welcome!

Temple Elks Lodge # 138, in collaboration with the Heart of Central Texas Independent Living (HOCTIL), Downs But Not Out, and His Kids Special Needs Ministry at Temple Bible Church, hosts the 9th Annual DRIVE THRU Easter Celebration for children with special needs and their siblings on Saturday April 3, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Elks Lodge. Kids and families will stay in their cars, but will receive a bag of treats, a bagged hot dog lunch, and a photo op with the Easter Bunny.

KILL

The town of Killeen is hosting an Easter drive-thru event called EGGS Saturday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center. This year’s event is a whole new EGGS experience. It will be a drive-thru in order to maintain social distancing. Adults can take children in vehicles to receive gift bags filled with goodies. Children must be present to receive the bags. The Easter Bunny will be there to greet the kids and the kids at heart, so be sure to come back. The event is free and open to children 12 and under and youth 20 and under with special needs.

Easter Event Journey Church Killeen on Saturdays from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. This is a free community event for the entire Bell County area which will include: Easter egg hunt, horseback riding, hayrides, hot dogs, popcorn, games, family portraits and more!

Residents of Yowell Ranch have an Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Sunday behind the playground / pool on Malmaison Drive.

Easter Egg Hunt at Skyline Baptist Church Saturday at 10:00 a.m.

COPPER COVE

Decor and more on Dollar Tree Shopping Street in Copperas Cove will host an Easter Egg Hunt inside the store on Saturday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. There will be games for the kids, an egg hunt and filled Easter baskets for prizes.

Rejoin Grace United Methodist Church to Copperas Cove for a fun scavenger hunt that will take you all around town to get all kinds of Easter treats along the way.

LAMPASAS

Amusement center for putters and gutters will host an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday. Children 3 to 6 will go from 10 to 10:15 am Children from 7 to 10 will go from 10:30 am to 10:45 am Children from 11 to 14 will go from 11 to 11:15 am as well as free bowling and mini-golf games. There will be a golden egg for each age group with a special prize.

Open Gate Cowboy Church welcomes their 2nd Annual Community Easter Egg Hunt at 9:30 am Saturday at WM Brook Park. Children 0 to 3 years old will hunt at 10 am, children 4 to 6 years old at 10:25 am, children at 10:50 am and children 11 to 13 years old will hunt at 11:15 am The Easter Bunny will arrive at 9:30

HOLLAND

the Slice of Heaven Educational Farm has an Eggs-tra Special Easter which takes place on Saturdays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Bring a basket and hop aboard for egg hunt fun, photos with the rabbits, crafts and more!

ROGERS

Rodgers First Baptist Church has a community Easter egg hunt on Saturdays at 10am! Children up to the 5th year. Three distinct hunts: Group 1-infant to 3 years Group 2-PreK to 2nd year Group 3-3rd to 5th year

SALAD

The United Methodist Church of Salado hosts an Easter egg hunt on Sundays from 2 to 3:15 p.m. The egg hunt is age-disaggregated with staggered start times, and each hunt has great prizes. The Easter bunny is available for free images. Kona Ice will be on site and prepackaged snacks and drinks will be available.

GEORGETOWN

Sweet Eats fruit farm has Easter egg hunts every 30 minutes on Saturday and Sunday. General admission is $ 12.99 per person.

Do you know of another Easter event this weekend? Or do you want your event featured in an upcoming 10 things segment? Send the information to [email protected] or [email protected]

Copyright 2020 KWTX. All rights reserved.