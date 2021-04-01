SoftBank-Backed Compass to Start Trading After Cutting Down on IPO Plans





Robert Reffkin, Co-Founder and CEO of Compass. Cate Dingley / Bloomberg Finance LP

Compass, the fast-growing real estate brokerage backed by SoftBank, is expected to go public on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange. The shares are currently priced at $ 18, giving the nine-year-old company a valuation of nearly $ 7 billion. It’s been a rough 24 hours for Compass. The company slashed its bid sharply on Wednesday, choosing to sell about a third of fewer shares than originally planned and slashing the price from about $ 25 per share to $ 18. The move halved the offer’s proceeds to less than $ 500 million. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> The news follows a tumultuous week for tech markets. Last Friday, Archegos Capital Management, a family office led by Sung Kook Bill Hwang, defaulted on a margin call, fueling a fiery sell-off that sent stocks tumbling down. Separately, there are signs of growing caution from overseas investors: Shares of UK food delivery company Deliveroo quickly fell 30% after the companies went public this week. Compass CEO Robert Reffkin, 41, co-founded Compass in 2012 with tech entrepreneur Ori Allon. (A third person, Avi Dorfman, claims he also co-founded Compass and is seeking compensation.) Allon served on the Compass board until February. The company has grown into one of the most funded real estate startups in the world, with more than $ 1.5 billion raised to date, including from SoftBank. The Japanese conglomerate poured billions of dollars into another real estate company with a tech startup valuation: WeWork, before the valuation of companies collapsed. (WeWork is now become public via a SPAC.) Compass generated $ 3.72 billion in revenue last year, a 56% increase from 2019, although it also recorded a loss of $ 270 million. The company says it has 19,000 agents and has completed more than $ 300 billion in transactions since its inception. On a fully diluted basis, which would include employee stock options and other stocks, it would have a valuation closer to $ 9 billion. The big question is whether Compass can justify its share price over the long term. In a research note released before the IPO, David Trainer, CEO of investment research firm New Constructs, said the companies were projecting a $ 10 billion valuation off the map. He added, Currently, the company is more like a traditional brokerage house with flashy marketing. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> Ultimately, however, the markets will decide.

