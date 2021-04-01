COVID-19 cases on the rise in children in Milwaukee County





Local health officials warn of an increase in COVID-19 cases among children in Milwaukee County. Additionally, on Thursday April 1, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner reported that a 14-year-old had died after contracting COVID-19. Officials are urging people who have traveled for spring break or are planning to travel for the upcoming Easter weekend to monitor themselves for symptoms and take necessary precautions before returning to work and school . Milwaukee County health officials have noted the disturbing trend in COVID-19 data – showing a continued increase in cases, especially in children, since March 15. “The problem would be that we are heading for another summit,” said Darren Rausch of the Greenfield health department. Rausch said it was difficult to pinpoint the cause, but said the return of spring sports to school, as well as the start of spring break in many districts, could play a role. “That families have traveled, that families have traveled out of state, to other parts of the country, maybe they have traveled overseas and will come back,” Rausch said. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley said the surge in cases was of particular concern given the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision to quash the state mask mandate. He said Milwaukee County will continue to apply masks at county facilities and on buses. “Masks, physical distancing and hand washing remain our best tools against disease as we work to deliver life-saving vaccines to those who need them most,” Crowley said. Although the vaccine is not yet available for most children, Crowley and hospital officials are urging patients to get their teens vaccinated once they are eligible. Photoshoots are open to the general public, 16 and over, on April 5. “Our ability to make them safer is a tremendous step forward,” said Dr. Smriti Khare, president of primary care for Children’s Wisconsin. Only Pfizer vaccine is approved for children 16 years of age and older. Pfizer also released encouraging data earlier this week from clinical trials in children ages 12 to 15, showing the vaccine to be 100% effective. FREE DOWNLOAD: Receive late-breaking alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

