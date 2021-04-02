Investigation – NBC 6 South Florida

More and more doses of the vaccine are arriving in Florida, as all residents aged 16 and over will be able to get the vaccine starting Monday.

Now the challenge is to persuade those who don’t want it – or think they don’t need it – to get vaccinated.

Republicans at local, state and national levels appeared at a vaccination site in Miami on Thursday to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“We made people free. We gave them back their freedom, ”said US representative Maria Elvira Salazar (R-Florida).

In a post seemingly tailored to those who might believe that efforts to stem the deadly virus infringe their freedom, Salazar continued:

“When you get the vaccine, you can go back and visit your friends, you can go shopping, you can go to work, you can take care of your children. So what you do is free the community for them. return to normal life. “

But one Kaiser Family Foundation survey of 1,862 adults who completed the week of March 22, Republicans and white evangelical Christians are the group most likely to refuse to be vaccinated.

Almost 30% of them say they definitely will not get the vaccine. The second highest level of resistance, with around 20 percent in the “undefined” category, came from rural residents and essential non-health workers.

When asked about the conclusions of public opinion during the appearance in Miami today, a Republican who happens to be lieutenant governor noted that more and more parents oppose the vaccination when it comes to their children.

“I don’t think it’s so much of a political thing,” Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nunez said. “I think it’s really a purely philosophical thing. Sometimes it comes across as a political thing.”

But the Kaiser and others survey showed a pattern: People who call themselves Republicans or Evangelicals are the most stubbornly opposed to receiving a dose.

“I think it’s just a personal decision,” Nunez said. “The governor has made sure and it has been very clear that he wants access for all, but a mandate for none. So it’s just something that is obviously going to have to be faced, with this and things moving forward. “

Experts say it doesn’t matter which manufacturer, if it is approved in the United States, it is safe to get the vaccine.

“We should trust the regulatory body that has already proven vaccines to be safe and effective,” said Dr. Alejandro Cane, Pfizer’s chief scientific and medical officer for North America. “And if you don’t fully believe in the regulatory agency, you also have to rely on real world evidence.”

In the real world, vaccines are proven to be safe and effective because they reduce symptoms, save lives and save jobs.

Not that everything is perfect along the way.

Johnson & Johnson had to destroy millions of doses due to a production error at a plant in Baltimore. The error was discovered before any of these doses were made public.

And concerns that the Astrazeneca vaccine caused blood clots overseas have been dismissed, as there is no evidence that these problems were caused by the vaccine.

If approved next month in the United States, the government will buy 300 million doses from Astrazenca, which will then join Pfizer, Moderna and J&J in the arsenal.

So far, all three appear to have some effectiveness against some variants, but Pfizer said it was working to develop a booster or a new vaccine.

“We hope to have more information on what will be the best approach, just a booster or a new formulation, with new variations in the weeks or months to come,” Cane said.

If they become necessary, those who are not in the final camp of no could line up again, continuing to do their part to help the nation move further down the path of herd immunity.