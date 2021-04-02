The most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Thursday: Toronto Stock Exchange (18,990.32, up 289.65 points.) Bombardier Inc. (TSX: BBD.B). Industrialists. Unchanged at 97 cents on 21.9 million shares. Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX: BNS). Finances. Up 38 cents, or 0.48%, to $ 79 on 13.9 million shares. Power Corp. from Canada. (TSX: POW). Finances. Down two cents, or 0.06%, to $ 33.01 on 7.6 million shares. Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Energy. Up 77 cents, or 1.98 percent, to $ 39.62 on seven million shares. StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (TSX: SZLS). Health care. Down 47 cents, or 29.94%, to $ 1.10 on 6.7 million shares. Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE). Energy. Up eight cents, or 6.11 percent, to $ 1.39 on 6.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (TSX: CP). Up to $ 3.17 to $ 483.17. Canadian Pacific Railway faces limited opposition so far over its US $ 25 billion bid for Kansas City Southern following the turn of events of previous takeover efforts. Wasatch Railroad Contractors, a Wyoming rail company, made the first filing with the US Surface Transportation Board to oppose the deal. President and CEO John Rimmasch wrote that the merger would allow a Canadian railroad to exercise a dominant monopoly in the United States and create the only rail system with direct ownership of track and rail rights. way in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Global food company Cargill Inc. urged the regulator to apply current merger rules when evaluating the proposal, saying the industry has changed significantly since 2001, when Kansas City was granted a waiver. Meanwhile, CP Rail of Calgary has shown support for its takeover bid by filing nearly 260 declarations from shippers and supporters, including those who wanted a quick review of the transaction. Quebecor Inc. (TSX: QBR.B). Up to seven cents at $ 33.81. Videotron claims to have acquired Cablovision Warwick Inc., a Quebec cable company. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Cablovision Warwick serves the Quebec municipalities of Warwick, Kingsey Falls and St-Felix-de-Kingsey. David Ouellette, President of Cablovision Warwick, says customer needs are changing rapidly and he believes Videotron is the company best suited to respond to the changes. Videotron says that households currently served by Cablovision Warwick will be able to switch to the Videotron network in the coming months to take advantage of its full range of products and services. Videotron is a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc. Cargojet Inc. (TSX: CJT). Up $ 10.35, or 6.4%, to $ 172.59. Cargojet Inc. is expanding its relationship with e-commerce giant Amazon after reaching an agreement to operate two large Amazon-owned Boeing 767s in Canada. The air cargo company said the deal, starting in mid-year, was for four years with possible renewals until 2031. Financial details of the transaction were not disclosed. The contract is in addition to its existing agreement which requires Amazon to fly a minimum level of revenue with Cargojet. Cargojet beat three other bidders, reinforcing the idea that Cargojet is Amazon’s main airline supply chain partner in its growth strategy, says Walter Spracklin of RBC Dominion Securities. Amazon is required to enter into a contract with a Canadian-based operator due to cabotage rules in the United States and Canada that prohibit foreign aircraft operators from flying point-to-point within the country. Cargojet operates its network with its own fleet of 27 cargo planes. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (TSX: BAM.A). Up to 27 cents at $ 56.17. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its offer and entered into a deal to purchase the stake in Brookfield Property Partners LP that it does not already own for US $ 6.5 billion. The alternative asset investment manager said Thursday that independent members of the board of directors of Brookfield Property had unanimously approved the offer of US $ 18.17 per unit of Brookfield Property. The offer is up from Brookfield’s previous offer of US $ 16.50 per Unit. The transaction is subject to the approval of a majority of Brookfield Property’s public unitholders, in addition to other customary closing conditions. Unitholders of Brookfield Property will have the option of receiving their payment in cash, Brookfield Class A Shares or Brookfield Property Preferred Units with limits for each class. Total cash on hand is capped at US $ 3.27 billion, while 59.3 million Brookfield shares are available. The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 1, 2021. The Canadian Press







