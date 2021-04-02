Unemployment rate drops to 4.1% in the Chattanooga metro





Unemployment in the Chattanooga area fell in February to the lowest level since before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down much of the economy last spring. The unemployment rate in the 6-county area of ​​Chattanooga fell in February by an additional 0.5 percentage points to 4.1%. The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development said Chattanooga’s unemployment rate was the second lowest among metropolitan areas in the state, behind just 4.0% in the metropolitan area of ​​Nashville. The unemployment rate in Chattanooga, which was the lowest in the counties in northern Georgia included in the Chattanooga metro, was almost a third lower than the unemployment rate of 6.2% in the United States for the month. Since last April, when unemployment soared to 13.2% in Chattanooga when many restaurants, stores, hotels and other businesses closed their doors to limit the spread of the coronavirus, employers in the Chattanooga metro have added 22,251 net jobs, according to government job estimates. Nevertheless, employment in the Chattanooga area is still 8,903 jobs, or 3.3%, below the employment level of the previous year. Unemployed in February Unemployment rates fell across all southeastern Tennessee counties in February: * Bledsoe County – 7.0%, compared to 7.6 %% in January * Bradley County – 4.7%, up from 5.2% in January * Coffee County – 4.6%, up from 4.7% in January * Franklin County – 4.5%, up from 4.7% in January * Grundy County – 6.3%, up from 6.9% in January * Hamilton County – 4.5%, up from 5.1% in January * Marion County – 5.1%, compared to 5.6% in January * McMinn County – 5.0%, up from 5.2% in January * Meigs County – 6.3%, compared to 6.8% in January * Polk County – 5.0%, up from 5.2% in January * Rhea County – 6.3%, compared to 7.2% in January * Sequatchie County – 5.4%, compared to 5.9% in January * Van Buren County – 5.8%, compared to 6.4% in January Source: Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development Statewide, unemployment fell to 4.9% in February, down 0.2 percentage points from the previous month. Unemployment also fell in the United States, falling 0.1 percentage point in February to 6.2%. The national unemployment rate for March will be reported by the US Department of Labor on Friday. Among Tennessee’s 95 counties, the unemployment rate fell in February in 90 counties and the unemployment rate was below 5% in 39 of the state’s counties. Williamson County continued to have the state’s lowest unemployment rate in February at 3.1%, down 0.1 percentage point from January. At 8.6%, Lake County had the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee in February, an increase of 0.3 percentage points from January. Even with employment down from a year ago, Tennessee Career Centers on Thursday reported 215,000 job openings across the state. – Compiled by Dave Flesssner who can be reached at [email protected] or 757-6340.

