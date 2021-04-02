Clinics organized in Triad universities to vaccinate students





GREENSBORO, NC – Students across North Carolina are lining up to receive their COVID-19 vaccine on college campuses. Clinics at some universities in the Piedmont Triad were in full swing on one of the first days any student over 18 could get vaccinated. UNC Greensboro staff and volunteers on Thursday administered 700 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine inside the Elliott Student Center. At NC A&T State University, approximately 800 doses of the Moderna vaccine were distributed to the Alumni-Foundation event center. University leaders are trying to get bullets shot into the arms of students before they go home for the summer. “I’m glad it just opened now,” said Elisa Harris, a UNCG student considering getting the shot. “I’ll make an appointment and hope to pick it up soon.” Most students entered and left the clinic within 30 minutes. Some told FOX8 that the shooting meant keeping family members safe. “I was hesitant myself,” said Griffin Warren, a UNCG student. “Ultimately, I was like I had to do it for my family.” Coronavirus in North Carolina: number of hospitals, new cases again, but a sharp drop in the positive percentage; Here is a county-by-county breakdown of cases in the Piedmont triad.

“A lot of my family has health issues,” Harris said. “So I wish it was safe.” Some students were worried about catching the virus when they lived and worked on campus. “I want to receive the vaccine to keep other students safe,” said Jacob Simpson. UNCG Emergency Management Director Zach Smith oversaw the campus site for a month, helping distribute vaccines to faculty and staff. “We want people to be able to interact and get back to normal,” Smith said. Smith expects to triple the number of people served at the clinic next week with 2,500 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. “It’s probably one of the most important tools for doing this,” Smith said. “Get the vaccine so we can make sure people are vaccinated and we can get back to the way of life we ​​used to have.” University staff have taken to email, social media, virtual town halls and more to educate students about the vaccine and campus clinics. The students take note. “COVID has hurt a lot of people and hurt a lot of families,” said Asriel Canada, a UNCG student. “I don’t want to be one of those people.” Students, faculty and staff should make an appointment online before coming to the clinic. “Think of everyone you can help,” Warren said. “Just helping you.” Smith told FOX8 that the campus clinic will remain until there is no more demand for the vaccine.



