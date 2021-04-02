CANADA STOCKS-TSX Rises Due to Rise in Commodities and Bullish Factory Data





(Updates prices, adds sector details) April 1 (Reuters) – Canada’s main stock index rose on Thursday, as the energy and mining sectors advanced on firmer oil and gold prices, while strong activity data manufacturing also supported sentiment. * The energy sector climbed 1.3% as crude prices soared on optimism about the US and European economic recovery and hope that OPEC and its allies will maintain production brakes in place. * The materials sector, which includes precious and base metal miners and fertilizer companies, rose 1.1% as gold futures rose 0.4% to $ 1,721 the ounce. * Canadian manufacturing activity grew at its fastest pace on record in March, as the easing of COVID-19 restrictions helped boost production and new orders, data showed Thursday. * At 9:36 a.m. ET (13:36 GMT), the S & P / TSX Composite Index of the Toronto Stock Exchanges rose 133.29 points, or 0.71%, to 18,833.96. * On the TSX, 177 issues were higher, while 50 issues were down for a 3.54 to 1 ratio in favor of winners, with 11.42 million shares traded. * The biggest percentage gains on TSX were e-commerce company Shopify Inc, which jumped 5.9%, and mining company Lithium Americas Corp, which rose 4.7%. * Brookfield Property Partners LP fell 1%, the most on the TSX, after the real estate company announced it would buy the remaining stake it does not already own in its commercial real estate business Brookfield Property Partners for around $ 6. $ 5 billion. * The second biggest decline was Firstservice Corp, down 0.9%. * The most traded shares by volume were Bombardier Inc, Power Corporation of Canada and Vivo Cannabis Inc. * The TSX posted five new 52-week highs and no new lows. * Across all Canadian issues, there were 33 new 52-week highs and five new lows, for a total volume of 27.09 million shares. (Reporting by Amal S in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos