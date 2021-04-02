Verizon signs its first private 5G agreement in Europe





Even if Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ) continues to promote its 5G deployment in the United States, its latest victory with the technology comes from across the Atlantic Ocean. On Thursday, the telecommunications giant announced that it had signed its first agreement with a European private supplier with this technology. The counterparty is Associated British Ports (ABP), the company responsible for these facilities, and the agreement covers the port of Southampton in the south of England. Verizon did not say how much it was paid for this work. He also did not provide a timeline or duration for the project. Helping Verizon implement high-speed, low-latency network in the port will be a European telecommunications pillar Nokia. The scale of the project is great. Verizon has said Southampton is the UK’s No.1 port for automobiles and cruise ships. Around 900,000 cars pass through it each year, as do millions of cruise passengers. Verizon’s private 5G platform will provide coverage in certain areas on the east and west docks of the Grand Harbor. Echoing the themes it uses in its marketing materials for 5G, Verizon wrote in the press release on the deal that, for the port, “the advanced capabilities of private 5G, particularly its reliability, speed , its security and ultra-low latency, can help enable the use of new technologies such as real-time analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning. “ While Verizon’s public 5G in the US is still very patchy in the relatively early stages of its deployment, the ABP deal is a promising sign of demand for private network services. Verizon stock rose 0.3% on Thursday.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos