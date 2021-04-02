Finance of America companies will go public after closing of transaction with Replay Acquisition Corp.

Finance of America Equity Capital LLC (“Finance of America” or the “Company”), an end-to-end lending and services platform, and Replay Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: RPLA) (“Replay Acquisition”), a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, today announced the completion of the previously announced transaction to bring Finance of America public. The amalgamated company is called Finance of America Companies Inc., and its common stock and warrants will begin trading on Monday, April 5 on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbols “FOA” and “FOA” .WS, “respectively.

Finance of America Companies Inc. (“FOA”) enters the public market as a highly differentiated and diversified consumer lending platform capable of generating cycle-resistant profits. Its lending business is supported by strong, uncorrelated secular favorable winds and includes mortgages, reverse mortgages and commercial loans offered through distributed distribution, third-party brokers and direct-to-consumer digital channels. FOA recently launched a complementary loan vertical for renovation with the acquisition of Renovate Americas Benjibusiness, further strengthening its ability to meet the financial needs of consumers at every stage of their lives. In addition to its lending business, FOA has a fee-for-service business as well as a portfolio management business that includes a registered broker and investment advisor. These business sectors further broaden FOA’s sources of income and offer multiple avenues for growth. FOA is well positioned to continue to grow organically by introducing new innovative products, as demonstrated by the recent launch of EquityAvail and inorganically by successfully acquiring, integrating and optimizing businesses on its platform.

Successful closing of the transaction follows registration by FOA trimester solid financial and operational performance in its multiple business sectors. FOA’s fourth quarter results for the period ended December 31, 2020 generated a record $ 500 million full-year pre-tax profit return, representing 541% year-over-year growth and exceeding the high end of the company’s forecast range. These results further demonstrate the power of the diverse FOA platform, the demand for its products in its addressable markets, and the effectiveness of its light asset and capital business model.

The story continues

“We are excited to begin our next chapter of growth as a publicly traded company and look forward to taking advantage of the many opportunities that lie ahead,” said Patricia Cook, CEO of FOA. “Our value proposition is truly unique given our proven ability to innovate and deliver complementary financial solutions that consumers seek and that investors appreciate. These attributes should continue to provide us with a sustainable competitive advantage. Today’s milestone would not be possible without the support of all on our team who have worked diligently and passionately to advance our mission. “

Brian Libman, President and Founder of FOA, said: “What started eight years ago as an innovative idea to reinvent the traditional financial company model has resulted in the continued growth of a single end-to-end consumer in his genre. A lending platform capable of meeting the full range of borrower needs while delivering strong returns to investors. I am proud and honored to reach this point in the evolution of Finance of Americas, and remain as committed as ever to advancing the company’s strategy. priorities. “

Edmond Safra, Co-CEO of Replay Acquisition, said: “With its broad product portfolio, multi-channel distribution network, unmatched track record of innovation and impressive financial performance, Finance of America stands out among its peers in the monoline industry. With multiple growth-enhancing benefits, Finance of America is redefining consumer credit in a way that should continue to deliver compelling value to customers and investors over the long term. “

Ms. Cook will continue to lead FOA with the support of the company’s highly experienced management team. The current owners of FOA, which include management, the entities managed by Mr. Libman and the funds managed by Blackstone Tactical Opportunities, will own approximately 80% of the combined company.

Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP acted as legal counsel to Finance of America. Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as financial market advisor for Replay Acquisition. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as principal placement agents and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC acted as placement agent for PIPE. Greenberg Traurig, LLP acted as legal counsel for Replay Acquisition.

Additional information on the completed transaction will be provided in a current report on Form 8-K which will be filed by the FOA with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at sec.gov.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America is a diversified, vertically integrated consumer credit platform. Product offerings include mortgages, reverse mortgages and loans to residential real estate investors spread across retail networks, third-party networks and digital channels. In addition, Finance of America offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as financial market and portfolio management capabilities to optimize distribution to investors. The company is headquartered in Irving, Texas, and is a holding company of the world’s leading asset manager, The Blackstone Group. The company is listed on the NYSE under the symbol “FOA”. For more information, please visit www.financeofamerica.com.

About Replay Acquisition Corp.

Founded by Edmond Safra, Gregorio Werthein and Gerardo Werthein, Replay Acquisition Corp. was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, merger, share swap, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or a similar business combination with one or more companies in sectors where it believes it has favorable prospects and a high probability of generating strong risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders. www.replayacquisition.com

