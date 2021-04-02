Biden aims to accelerate sales of electric vehicles, but would his plan work?

Detroit Tax Credits and Holds on in his fight against climate change, President Joe Biden wants you to trade in your gasoline-powered car, truck, or SUV for a zero-emission electric vehicle.

Some buyers would find his offer compelling. Yet Bidens’ goal is daunting: Even if Congress approves its $ 2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, along with its incentives, it would take many years to replace enough internal combustion vehicles with electric vehicles. to significantly reduce tailpipe emissions.

Currently, there are approximately 279 million vehicles on the road in the United States. The fully electric proportion, according to IHS Markit, is 0.36%. Of the 14.5 million new vehicles sold last year, 2% were fully electric.

Even though every new vehicle sold was battery powered, no one envisions that it would take around 15 years to replace the entire fleet. Plus, cars built in the past two decades last much longer than previous vehicles, so buyers keep them for longer. The average American vehicle has been on the road for almost 12 years.

Research shows that every electric vehicle sold reduces emissions. But it could take a few years for an electric vehicle to reach that point if the coal is used to generate power to charge the vehicle, said Bruce Belzowski, a retired University of Michigan transportation researcher who runs a company that studies the future of the automotive industry.

If you don’t start somewhere, you’ll never get anywhere, Belzowski said. Every electric vehicle you sell will be net positive for the environment.

The Biden administration did not give details on how much car buyers would receive for trading in their vehicles. But he plans to spend $ 174 billion over eight years on electric vehicles. That figure includes incentives for consumers, subsidies to build 500,000 charging stations, and money to develop US supply chains for the parts and minerals needed to make batteries.

Would offer tax incentives and point-of-sale discounts to all American families, Biden said Wednesday.

The biggest incentive will likely be the expansion of the electric vehicle tax credit, now $ 7,500, which will be phased out after an automaker sells 200,000 battery-electric vehicles. Tesla and General Motors have passed the cap. Nissan is getting closer.

A summary of the Bidens plan contained no figures. Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee, however, are backing a bill that would raise the cap to 600,000. The bill also includes a tax credit of at least $ 1,250 for those who buy electric vehicles. second hand.

Jeff Schuster, president of global forecasting for LMC Automotive, an industry consultancy, said the administration either does not have specific numbers yet or has deliberately omitted them during negotiations between the auto industry, the Congress and environmental groups.

They know there will be some level of compromise required, he said.

The shape and size of the rebates were also not detailed. But Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York City offered deep discounts to those who buy US-made electric vehicles, a possible revival of the 2009 Cash for Clunkers program that offered discounts of 4,500. $ to people wishing to trade in less efficient vehicles.

The discounts and charging stations address two main reasons why many consumers are reluctant to switch to electric vehicles, Schuster said. Together, he predicts that the incentives would help push electric vehicle sales from around 358,000 this year to over 1 million by 2023 and up to 4 million by 2030.

If the Bidens plan is successful and sales of electric vehicles take off, shortages of computer chips, metals used to make batteries, and lack of capacity at the battery plant could leave the industry lagging behind buyer demand. , at least for a few years, Schuster said.

David Kirsch, professor of strategy and entrepreneurship at the University of Maryland, said the Biden plan isn’t really a tipping point that will shift consumers from combustion to electric vehicles.

There will be some good changes that will happen because of the scale of this investment, and those should not be understated, Kirsch said. I think electrification was happening anyway.

Indeed, the industry was already spending billions to develop electric vehicles. LMC Automotive said 22 new electric models will be released this year. A 2018 study by Alix Partners found that the global auto industry will spend $ 255 billion on EVs by 2023.

At the same time, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, an industry group that represents General Motors, Ford, Toyota and most of the major automakers, wrote in a letter to Biden that despite falling battery costs, electric vehicles are always more expensive than combustion vehicles. The group, joined by the United Auto Workers union and a parts supply association, is urging the government to help resolve the difference. He’s looking for tax credits, research spending, and requirements to replace the federal fleet with electric vehicles.

Even with such additional expenses, people in general are likely to drive less in the future, as in the aftermath of the pandemic many companies will allow a combination of work from home and office. This will make some people even more reluctant to replace their vehicles, Schuster said.

Yet Kirsch argues that, however effective the Bidens plan is in tackling climate change, spending on modernizing the fleet and transport infrastructure is long overdue.

What we were doing was catching up on some long delayed investments, he said.