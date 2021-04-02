This is how the action is doing





Bloomberg Compass CEO, who switched from Goldman to Tech, gets IPO gain (Bloomberg) – Compass Inc. CEO Robert Reffkin began his career working in the inner sanctuaries of American power, from McKinsey & Co. to the White House to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Compass, the company of Technology-driven brokerage that Reffkin co-founded in 2012, raised $ 450 million during an IPO on Wednesday. The sale was halved from the company’s previous target, as tech stocks fell this week, and its price was in the low end of a narrow range as investor enthusiasm waned for them. high-flying startups that have benefited from the demand related to Covid. , from which the company has not yet made a profit, has to show that its investments in technological talents can justify the valuation of Compass.It has been a very difficult market environment, I am very happy that we were able to achieve our goal with success, said Reffkin in an interview. The goal was never a valuation – the goal was a successful capital raise and with today’s IPO we have raised hundreds of millions of dollars from large investors. rose 12% from its IPO price at $ 18 to close at $ 20.15 when it debuted on Thursday, Fueled by funding from SoftBank Group Corp., the New York-based company became the second largest brokerage house in the United States. for real estate technology. But skeptics say it has yet to differentiate itself from traditional real estate companies or create a path to make money. Reffkin said the new IPO capital will help the company turn a profit. We have a clear path to profitability, said Reffkin. Would still grow rapidly, but develop more efficiently. Reffkins approximately 6% stake in Compass was valued at $ 472 million at the IPO price. He is expected to receive an additional 14.9 million shares in the coming years, depending on his tenure and performance, which would increase his stake by around 50%, making him one of the most successful black entrepreneurs. richest in the Americas and one of only three black founders to ever take theirs According to Crunchbase, Compass posted losses of $ 270 million last year, even as its revenue soared 56% to 3 , $ 7 billion. Realogy Holdings Corp., owner of the Coldwell Banker and Century 21 brands, has nearly twice the annual revenue and a market value of just $ 1.8 billion. The company was valued at $ 6.4 billion in its last funding round in 2019, and there’s no doubt the growth has been extraordinary, said Clelia Warburg Peters, venture capital partner at Bain Capital Ventures, at About Compass. Is this a sign of innovation, or a sign that Rob has brought investment banking type aggression into a sleepy industry? Under-Served Agents Reffkin, 41, describes Compass as a company designed to elevate real estate agents, who work as independent contractors under its brand. In a letter to potential investors, he said the group was remarkably underserved, despite playing a pivotal role in the $ 2 trillion U.S. housing industry, and was inspired by his mother Ruth , a single mother who supported the family by working as a real estate agent. . She didn’t have the right tools or the right support to grow her business, he writes. The start of her career, on the other hand, was marked by a procession through the most legendary institutions in the Americas, including Columbia. Business School, the Obama administration and a stint at Goldman, where he was chief of staff to Gary Cohn, then president of the bank. He founded a nonprofit called America Needs You, to help first-generation students, and organized marathons in all 50 US states to raise $ 1 million for charity. ambitious in search of riches, Reffkin and Ori Allon, a software engineer who had sold his previous startups to Google and Twitter Inc., decided to start a business together and then raise funds from Josh Kushners Thrive Capital and the Former American Express Ken Chenault, CEO of The Capital Armed Co., Reffkin and Allon took a two-pronged approach. Compass hired coders to create software to help its agents run their businesses more efficiently. Over time, they assembled a team of 650 product and engineering professionals and hired a senior artificial intelligence manager from Microsoft Corp. Compass has also set up rich incentives to recruit agents from among its competitors, offering the best performing stock options and the ability to keep more of their commission. returned. At the same time, the company has embarked on a buying frenzy by expanding its business in San Francisco and other markets, with critics claiming that Compass has gained growth without demonstrating its ability to improve margins and that ‘it will have to reduce the pay – and the risks. alienating agents – to profit from it. Doubts about her strategy grew enough that CFO Kristen Ankerbrandt wrote a company-wide email highlighting eight reasons the company was not like her colleague, the start-up. up real estate supported by SoftBank, WeWork. Black Americans are significantly under-represented among the ultra-healthy. Of the 156 Americans on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, only one – private equity mogul Robert Smith – is black. It’s a long journey for any CEO, and frankly, it’s a lot longer and harder for them. CEO of color, said Tyler Scriven, who heads startup Saltbox. Robert, having successfully brought such an incredibly ambitious company to market, provides one of the best examples of its kind we've seen in generations.

