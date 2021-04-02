Compass wants to be the Shopify for real estate

Text size





The New York Stock Exchange route required the real estate technology company to reduce the size of its initial public offering by a third and reduce its price range the day before it went public. This helped the stock rise nearly 12% on Thursday.

The purpose of the compass [IPO] was never an appraisal or an award, said CEO and co-founder Robert Reffkin, who spoke with Barrons from the NYSE floor. The objective was a capital increase. From that perspective, we’ve been successful because we now have hundreds of millions of dollars to infuse into the business that we’ll use to accelerate our investment in agent productivity and efficiency tools.

(ticker: COMP) had tendered to offer 36 million shares ranging from $ 23 to $ 26, which it reduced to 25 million shares from $ 18 to $ 19 on Wednesday. He ended up selling 25 million shares at $ 18, raise $ 450 million.

(ULCC), which also went public on Thursday, closed at $ 18.85, 15 cents below its offer price of $ 19, making it a so-called broken deal. Two other companies that were also due to negotiate, Intermedia Cloud Communications and Kaltura, made their deals.

The IPO market has been tough, Reffkin said, noting the withdrawn offers. I’m very happy that we had a successful IPO that gives us hundreds of millions of capital to accelerate investments in our platform, in our growth.

He was joined to the NYSE by his mother, Ruth. A single mother, Ruth Reffkin has worked as a real estate agent for most of her life. She didn’t have the tools she needed to be successful, Reffkin said.

Ruth is still a real estate agent and works for Compass in New Yorksaid Reffkin, who calls his feedback manager. She always gives me feedback on how to improve the tools, he said.

Jokes aside, it was his experience that prompted Reffkin, along with Chief Strategist Ori Allon, to launch Compass in 2012. The company provides an AI-powered mobile platform to help real estate agents in areas such as prospecting, listing, pricing, and marketing. Last year, 19,385 agents used the Compass platform to sell approximately $ 152 billion in residential real estate.

(SHOP) of real estate. To do this, he assembled a team of 700 software engineers and product managers to build the platform.

(MSFT), joined Compass in 2018, while Greg Hart, former head of global video at



(AMZN), came on board last year.

The average agent has to use nine different software vendors to do their job, Reffkin said, which is why Compass has put everything on one platform available on their mobile app, he said.

The real estate sector, which includes 86,000 brokerage firms, is highly fragmented. It’s a boutique industry, he says. They don’t make any significant investment in R&D. None of them have great Greg Hart or Joseph Sirosh building tools to be successful.

One thing Compass doesn’t try to do is buy other companies. The acquisitions, Reffkin said, are not significant to his strategy at this time.

Write to Luisa Beltran at [email protected]