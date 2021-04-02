Asian stocks rise after S&P 500 breaks 4,000 points





As we move into the second quarter, optimism abounds as spring is unmistakably in the air with the macro focus squarely on the United States and the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan, said Stephen Innes. d’Axi in a report. Hopes are growing that the resumption of the pandemic and rising spending will spur a strong rebound in hiring in the United States this year and Friday’s jobs report for March will provide crucial information on whether those optimistic expectations. may turn out to be true. The Tokyos Nikkei 225 index gained 1.4% to 29,821.30 and the Kospi in South Korea added 0.6% to 3,103.45. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,481.39. Stock in stereo maker Onkyo Home Entertainments plunged nearly 29% after falling 68% on Thursday, with the company due to be delisted in Tokyo after reporting negative net worth for two consecutive years. The company has so far failed to raise enough funds to cover its debt and forecast a net loss of 5.9 billion yen ($ 53.6 million) for the fiscal year that ended. March 31. A rally of tech companies on Thursday pushed the S&P 500 up 1.2% to 4,019.87, its first close above the 4,000 mark. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.5% to 33,153 , 21. The highly technological Nasdaq climbed 1.8% to 13,480.11. Small businesses that could benefit from a rapidly growing economy continued to post strong gains. The Russell 2000 Index rose 1.5% to 2,253.90. Microsoft, Apple, Facebook and Googles’ parent company were also among the winners. Healthcare, household goods inventories and utilities were the only ones lagging behind. Technology stocks benefited from a further decline in bond yields, which has driven the market for several weeks. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury bill fell to 1.67% from 1.73% the day before. Higher bond yields make stocks look more expensive in comparison, and tech stocks are among the most expensive after rising significantly last year. The rally capped a shortened vacation week for the stock market. U.S. exchanges will be closed in respect of Good Friday, although bond trading is open for half a day, closing at noon Eastern Time. Companies that would benefit from increased sales of electric vehicles also rose on Thursday, a day after President Joe Biden introduced various measures to support their use as part of his massive infrastructure plan. Part of that plan includes installing thousands of additional charging stations across the country. Electric vehicle charger operator ChargePoint gained 11.8%. Consumer confidence has improved alongside spending on construction and accelerating vaccine deployment. Investors are moving money into companies and industries that will benefit from people returning to some semblance of pre-pandemic normalcy. Airlines have made gains this year as more people bet on a nascent travel recovery, but the industry still faces turmoil. Low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines was disappointed on its first day of public negotiation. The Denver-based airline opened at $ 18.61, below the low of a price target of $ 19 to $ 21, and closed at $ 18.85. The Labor Department said the number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week rose to 719,000 last week, from 658,000 the week before. This figure is expected to decline. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

