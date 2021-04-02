Pets and the pandemic | Articles

New report reveals changes in attitudes and lifestyle choices

Every day at the Chico Natural Pet Market in Falls Church, animal lovers can walk into the store looking for a 20-pound bag of kitty litter. Or maybe a 10 gallon aquarium. But since the start of the COVID-19 crisis, more and more often they have been dating a pint-sized puppy rescued from the streets of Norfolk. Or a sugar-faced tabby abandoned by a suddenly unemployed cat lover who couldn’t afford veterinary care for an elderly cat. The global pandemic has changed everything. And a new study by Money.com and Morning Consult reveals how it has affected our relationship with animals.

Great news for shelter animals

The study takes place in a remarkable context. The number of pet adoptions across the country skyrocketed in the early months of the pandemic. Many pet shelters found themselves in the unprecedented position of having to turn away potential adopters due to an “inventory” shortage. Adoption waiting lists have become the norm. Widespread office closures created a new remote workforce made up of millions of people who unexpectedly had free time at home, time they still felt they needed to properly care for a job. pet. Stuck inside and taking on pandemic pounds, they wanted a reason to get out and enjoy the fresh air. Locked from their favorite theaters, stadiums and bars and isolated from friends and family, they craved company. More than half of respondents Money.comThe investigation of who brought home a new pet during the pandemic cited loneliness as the reason. More than a third of these animals have been adopted from shelters. Satisfaction was high among all respondents, regardless of where they found their new best friends. Breeders are also doing big business as the demand for purebred pets has also increased. Paul Reynolds, insurance editor for Money.com, commented: “One of the most surprising findings of our study was the extraordinarily high satisfaction of pet adopters with the experience of choosing a new pet during the pandemic. An overwhelming 95% of shoppers were happy with the experience of buying a new pet, a level of positivity rare with any purchase. “

The effect of pandemics on our feelings

Perhaps because of the way the pandemic has unwittingly separated us from our loved ones, pet owners have hugged their four-legged companions a bit more over the months. Or much tighter than the Money.com study revealed. Six in ten survey respondents told researchers they love their pets more now than they did before the pandemic. Half said they were more affectionate now also to their four-legged friends. While pet owners often view pets as family – think of the number of pet owners you know who call their furry companions ‘baby’ – the animal / parent bond has been cemented by COVID- 19.

Then there are the pet owners who are living a cherished dream. Some 72% of new pet owners surveyed said they still wanted a pet and 68% said having more time at home ultimately gave them the impetus to welcome one into their homes.

How much do we treasure our pets?

Some pet owners feel a love for Buddy and Bella so deep that it’s indescribable. So, Money.com looked for other ways to measure their attachment. Turns out, pet owners put their money where it is. 67% of survey respondents said they would spend any amount of money to save the lives of their pets. Over 80% say they would spend any amount they could afford. And they’re already spending it on the little things that keep dogs and cats healthy, happy, and entertained – yes, pets are prone to pandemic boredom, too – and the pet supply industry reflects the dedication of pet parents.

Industry trends prove the power of puppy love

A study by PetfoodIndustry found that a fifth of pet owners report spending more on their pets since the start of the pandemic. Popular Online Pet Supplies Retailer Chewy.com saw a 45% increase in revenue in the third quarter of 2020, an escalation that followed two consecutive quarters of more than 50% revenue growth. Pet industry analysts predict continued growth and forecast the global pet care market to grow to $ 5.89 billion by 2025.

An interesting indicator of our attachment to and willingness to spend on pets is the popularity of pet insurance and the proliferation of pet insurance companies. Insurance giants like Nationwide and Allstate now offer pet insurance. Walmart is now in the business of insuring pets in cooperation with Petplan. Consumer demand for pet insurance has inspired thousands of employers to offer it as an employee benefit. According to the Society for Human Resources Management, about 15% of employers have partnered with pet insurers to bring greater peace of mind to their pet-loving workers. In 2020, the pet insurance market was valued at $ 2 billion. The growing number of insured animals is likely to have swelled in response to the rising costs of veterinary care. Between 2001 and 2019, the price of veterinary services increased by 84%.

Animal experts see warning signs

What goes up must come down. And the surge in pandemic pet owners is not without risk. Tara Hubbard, a rescuer and animal advocate who has spent 15 years working with professional rescue organizations, explains: Dogs adopted from shelters often have behavioral and anxiety issues. Many have been abused before being returned or rescued from the streets and even more suffer from kennel stress due to being caged, bored, inactive, and subjected to the constant noise of other unhappy animals. Pet adopters, especially novices who were inspired by lifestyle changes due to a pandemic, were not necessarily prepared for the challenge of welcoming a pet into their homes. Unfortunately, we are now seeing an increase in surrenders, Ms. Hubbard reports.

Max Machon, a dog trainer from Toledo, Ohio, accredited by the Board of Certified Professional Dog Trainers, predicts that when adults return to work and children return to school, all pets, and not just rescue animals, will be more likely to suffer from anxiety and behavioral problems. Pets thrive on routines. COVID-19 has already disrupted the lives of many pets. Reopening the economy will be another.

But pet owners are now more in tune with their emotions. Experts hope our growing empathetic attachment to our pets will help see our furry family members through the next round of changes we can expect in a world disrupted by COVID-19.