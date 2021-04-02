COVID-19 Vaccine Investigation Scams Target Saint-Louis Area Residents





Emails ask people for help finding vaccines or offer prices in exchange for personal information. The FTC and DOJ are warning people not to fall for the trap.

ST. LOUIS Thursday, nearly half of St. Louis County and St. Charles County residents 65 years of age or older are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are now the target of email scammers who try to trick vaccine recipients into providing their personal information. Jackie Puzniak of Kirkwood received two of the scam emails weeks after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The emails look professional and use the name and logo of Pfizer, the most commonly administered COVID-19 vaccine to date. It starts with a COVID vaccine, he says Pfizer and everyone knows their Pfizer that does this, so it seems like a positive thing. And they want you to investigate, Puzniak said. And then you could get a prize worth $ 90. Puzniak recognized the email as a scam right away. I am a Thomas who doubts, she said. There was something about it that said, that doesn’t sound right. His daughter, an epidemiologist, confirmed to him that the emails are not genuine. Over the past week, announcements from Federal Trade Commission and the Department of Justice also warned people not to click on links in emails requesting comment from COVID-19 vaccine recipients. The FTC said the emails came from scammers trying to get personal or financial details. I think a lot of people right now feel that all they can do to contribute to what we’re all dealing with, if it’s something that they can do to provide information, maybe it’s a good thing, but again, all of these polls are scams. So people shouldn’t click on links, shouldn’t open email attachments, or share information, said Colleen Tressler, senior consumer and business education project manager at the FTC. Scammers often get the information they are really looking for when they start offering prizes or rewards, she added. It means return credit card information, debit card information, bank account information. All of this can be used to make fraudulent charges against your accounts, as well as to take personal information for identity theft, Tressler said. If there is an attachment, you might open up to downloading malware to your devices. While the emails may appear targeted at people who have just received the COVID-19 vaccine, Tressler pointed out that scammers are probably just guessing who is eligible and what type of vaccine they would have gotten. I think scammers are always casting a wide net, so it could be anyone who’s gotten the vaccine, anyone about to get the shot, the general population, Tressler said. Puzniak did not click on any links in the emails she received. She noticed two details that raised red flags. Both emails were from email addresses that had nothing to do with Pfizer. The other suspect factor was all the typos. I’m one of those weird people who notice spelling mistakes, she laughs. Tressler said many people who reported the emails to the FTC told him they knew the signs to watch out for and had not clicked on links or responded to surveys. When people get emails from individuals and organizations out of the blue that they don’t know, don’t recognize, I think people really know not to take the next steps. , did she say. Puzniak summed up his rule of thumb for sharing with everyone else targeted by scammers: if it sounds a bit suspicious, don’t do it, get rid of it as fast as you can. The FTC asks consumers to report fraud on their website. There you can also find more information on COVID-19 scams and how to avoid them. DOJ asks people to report COVID-19 scams to National Center for Disaster Fraud, who has a online complaint form and a direct line at 1-866-720-5721. Anyone who has clicked on the links or provided information to the crooks can use the FTC Identity Theft Victim Resource Website to report identity theft and learn the next steps to prevent unauthorized purchases or credit requests.

