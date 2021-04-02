Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is back open – CBS Sacramento

VALLEJO (CBS13) – Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is back open to members and seasonal pass holders, and the number of rides not only brings back excitement, but a sense of normalcy as well.

Sophia Callan couldn’t wait to get back on a roller coaster that she was restless all night.

Sleeping was hard, it felt like I wanted to go but I was just waiting a long time, she said on Thursday.

Jack Richard was so excited that he bought five passes for his family.

For best friends Rick James and Tyler Hudson, reopening day was exactly what they expected.

I was in the car with him and I was like, ‘Dude, we should totally go to Six Flags when it opens’ and then we both bought season passes the same day and now we are here, said James.

The return of the rides came with big changes in safety measures.

The park is currently open at only 15% of its capacity. Additionally, customers will have their temperatures checked, while distance markers are in place at transportation lines, seats are socially remote, and carts are frequently disinfected.