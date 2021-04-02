How to invest in the London Stock Exchange

Paternoster Square in London, site of the London Stock Exchange

the London Stock Exchange (LSE) is the largest in Europe and the seventh in the world, with more than 2,000 companies listed as issuers of debt or equity securities. Its listed companies represent more than 95 countries around the world, including 2,548 from Europe, 191 from North America, 133 from India and 19 from South America. It also claims to be the most diverse stock Exchange on the planet in terms of the location of its investors. The total market capitalization of the shares is over £ 5.2 billion, the currency used for pricing.

How the LSE works

Securities listed on the LSE may be listed and traded in any of the major divisions. They include:

Alternative Investment Market (AIM), the exchange market for young people, small fast growing and mid-sized businesses around the world.

High-growth core market segment, where high-growth mid-size companies from the UK and Europe are listed.

Standard segment of the core market, aimed at more established companies that don’t necessarily grow quickly

Main Market Premium Segment, which has the highest listing standards and includes companies that are part of the FTSE indices.

LSE registration requirements

The different divisions all have registration requirements. AIM has the least restrictive standards and Main Market Premium is the most demanding in terms of requirements.

The main companies in the Premium market can be located anywhere and must file a prospectus and letter of eligibility with the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the UK’s independent financial regulatory agency and have a listing sponsor. They must have at least 25% free float and 75% of the activity must be supported by a turnover of at least three years.

Standard Main Market companies can be located anywhere, must file a prospectus with the FCA, and have at least 25% free float.

Firms in the high growth segment of the main market must be located in the UK or Europe, submit a stock exchange eligibility letter and prospectus to the FCA, have at least 10% free float and have shown annual growth composed of at least 20% for three years.

AIM Companies can be located anywhere and must submit an Admission Document and Declaration of Qualification from a Designated Advisor, which is an LSE Approved Financial Services Company working with AIM Companies.

Largest LSE stocks

the five most important actions by market capitalization on the LSE include companies headquartered in Japan and Bermuda as well as the United Kingdom.

LSE special considerations

Stock brokers in front of a digital screen of stock prices

The LSE dates back to 1698, when a list of prices for stocks, currencies and commodities was published at Jonathans Coffee House in London. Over the centuries that followed, the stock exchange moved around the city several times and survived numerous wars and other crises, including a rocket strike during WWII that forced it to suspend operations. during a day. In 1986, the UK financial markets were deregulated in an event called the Big Bang.

He put an end to the practice of charging fixed commissions and simultaneously switched trading from the traditional open crypto system using a trading well to electronic screen trading.

How to invest on the LSE

Investors can choose from several ways to invest in securities trading on the LSE, including opening an account with a foreign or international broker, buying U.S. certificates of deposit for LSE issues or trading Contracts for difference (CFD) for stocks listed on the LSE.

The easiest way to trade LSE issues is to open an account with an international broker who is a member of the LSE. This allows investors located anywhere to trade LSE shares in the form of global certificates of deposit. However, these accounts generally require large minimum deposits.

Another approach favored by many US investors is to trade ADRs backed by LSE securities. These are listed on the American stock exchanges. However, not all LSE companies will have ADR.

The bottom line

British Parliament

The London Stock Exchange is one of the largest and most diverse stock exchanges in the world, listing companies from around the world. It has several divisions for companies ranging from fast growing startups to well established blue chips. Investors from many different countries participate in trading on the exchange, including US investors using international brokers and buying and selling ADRs listed on US stock exchanges using US dollars.

