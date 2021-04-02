Gas prices rise in New England as industry recovers and weather warms

It’s been a while since we’ve seen $ 3 gas in New England, but it has started to show sporadically following a national increase in average price per gallon.

Gas stations in some Massachusetts communities such as Bellingham, Berlin, Danvers, Stoughton, Concord and Wellfleet have advertised regular gasoline for $ 3 or more a gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, a website that tracks gasoline prices. A gas station in New Britain, Connecticut, was listed at $ 3.09 per gallon.

Across much of New England, however, average prices currently hover between $ 2.72 and $ 2.89, which is a big difference from prices in 2020 at the start of widespread home orders, when the the national average has fallen to less than $ 1.99 per pergallon.

According to daily gas price updates from AAA North East, Connecticut currently averages the highest price per gallon in New England at $ 2.89, while New Hampshire has the lowest at $ 2.72, Massachusetts averages $ 2.76, while Rhode Island is currently $ 2.78.

In Vermont, prices average $ 2.79 and in Maine $ 2.81.

Should New Englanders soon plan to shell out $ 3 a gallon when they refuel?

Maybe, but not yet.

It looks like prices may start to decline, analysts say, despite the recent surge in the national average, but even that is uncertain. Uncertainty is behind the imminent reopening of the country, which results in many people coming out of “hibernation” and resuming the roads as well as the resumption of the oil industry after the pandemic and the February storm on the Gulf Coast.

This week,the national average price per gallon for regular gasolineis $ 2.87, an increase of 63 cents over the past three months.

This increase has prompted some experts to sound the alarm. In early March, GasBuddy warned the national average could hit $ 3 a gallon on Memorial Day for the first time since October 2014.

But prices have stabilized this week and in some cases have fallen, calling that forecast into question.

Will gasoline prices go down?

Growing supply and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on prices at the pump for the majority of motorists, said Mary Maguire, director of public and government affairs at AAANortheast. These are positive signs that cheaper gasoline prices may be imminent, but not enough to indicate a consistent trend just yet.

GasBuddy did a similar analysis after leveling.

“After the feverish rise in gas prices at the start of the year, the increases have largely abated and now we are seeing prices falling in most parts of the country, thanks to oil prices which have moderated for the year. moment, “Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said this week.

But De Haan also said that as warmer weather approaches and motorists are leaving more and more, “it could push prices up.”

Why have gasoline prices gone up?

Over the past two months, weather events and growing consumer demand have caused gasoline prices to skyrocket. AAA from northern New England has reported that more than 26 Gulf Coast and Midwestern refineries went offline during the great frost and the winter storm which resulted in massive power outages and fatalities.

More, demand increases after a long lull during the COVID-19 pandemic. People are getting vaccinated, the weather is warming up, and states are lifting travel restrictions, so naturally more people are back on the road, which will mean higher prices.

In California, for example, Gas at $ 3 is the norm right now, as is the case for a handful of other states. But it’s unclear if that will ring true for New England as well.