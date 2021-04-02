Business
Gas prices rise in New England as industry recovers and weather warms
It’s been a while since we’ve seen $ 3 gas in New England, but it has started to show sporadically following a national increase in average price per gallon.
Gas stations in some Massachusetts communities such as Bellingham, Berlin, Danvers, Stoughton, Concord and Wellfleet have advertised regular gasoline for $ 3 or more a gallon over the past week, according to GasBuddy, a website that tracks gasoline prices. A gas station in New Britain, Connecticut, was listed at $ 3.09 per gallon.
Across much of New England, however, average prices currently hover between $ 2.72 and $ 2.89, which is a big difference from prices in 2020 at the start of widespread home orders, when the the national average has fallen to less than $ 1.99 per pergallon.
According to daily gas price updates from AAA North East, Connecticut currently averages the highest price per gallon in New England at $ 2.89, while New Hampshire has the lowest at $ 2.72, Massachusetts averages $ 2.76, while Rhode Island is currently $ 2.78.
In Vermont, prices average $ 2.79 and in Maine $ 2.81.
Should New Englanders soon plan to shell out $ 3 a gallon when they refuel?
Maybe, but not yet.
It looks like prices may start to decline, analysts say, despite the recent surge in the national average, but even that is uncertain. Uncertainty is behind the imminent reopening of the country, which results in many people coming out of “hibernation” and resuming the roads as well as the resumption of the oil industry after the pandemic and the February storm on the Gulf Coast.
This week,the national average price per gallon for regular gasolineis $ 2.87, an increase of 63 cents over the past three months.
How much will gasoline prices increase ?:National average climbs to $ 2.87 per gallon as consumer demand increases
This increase has prompted some experts to sound the alarm. In early March, GasBuddy warned the national average could hit $ 3 a gallon on Memorial Day for the first time since October 2014.
But prices have stabilized this week and in some cases have fallen, calling that forecast into question.
Will gasoline prices go down?
Growing supply and cheaper crude oil prices are putting downward pressure on prices at the pump for the majority of motorists, said Mary Maguire, director of public and government affairs at AAANortheast. These are positive signs that cheaper gasoline prices may be imminent, but not enough to indicate a consistent trend just yet.
GasBuddy did a similar analysis after leveling.
“After the feverish rise in gas prices at the start of the year, the increases have largely abated and now we are seeing prices falling in most parts of the country, thanks to oil prices which have moderated for the year. moment, “Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, said this week.
After:Gas prices in Worcester, MA increase slightly as statewide prices decline
But De Haan also said that as warmer weather approaches and motorists are leaving more and more, “it could push prices up.”
Why have gasoline prices gone up?
Over the past two months, weather events and growing consumer demand have caused gasoline prices to skyrocket. AAA from northern New England has reported that more than 26 Gulf Coast and Midwestern refineries went offline during the great frost and the winter storm which resulted in massive power outages and fatalities.
More, demand increases after a long lull during the COVID-19 pandemic. People are getting vaccinated, the weather is warming up, and states are lifting travel restrictions, so naturally more people are back on the road, which will mean higher prices.
In California, for example, Gas at $ 3 is the norm right now, as is the case for a handful of other states. But it’s unclear if that will ring true for New England as well.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]