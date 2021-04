U.S. Equity Futures Gain on Strong Jobs Data: Markets Pull Back

(Bloomberg) – US equity futures soared with Treasury yields on data showing the biggest monthly employment increase in seven months. Most of the other markets were closed for Good Friday. S&P 500 futures extended gains after the report, showing the economy is booming as more people get vaccinated. The 10-year Treasury yield added two basis points to 1.69%. Treasury bills will be open for half a day, while the New York Stock Exchange is closed today. Non-farm payrolls increased by 916,000 last month, according to a Labor Department report on Friday. The unemployment rate fell to 6% as the labor force participation rate increased slightly. The vaccination program continues at a steady pace across the United States with a slowdown in the increase in virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths, said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. There are certainly many reasons to be optimistic about the number of payrolls today. Investors are also applauding other signs of strength in the US economy. Manufacturing growth has spiked forward in March and President Joe Bidens plans to rebuild the infrastructure to bolster the outlook, though questions remain about how much of it can actually be delivered. Elsewhere, stocks in Japan and South Korea advanced, helped by chipmakers. Bidens’ top national security and economic advisers plan to meet with semiconductor and auto companies on April 12 to discuss the global shortage of microprocessors, according to people familiar with the matter. On Thursday, the benchmark S&P 500 closed above 4000 for the first time. Oil rose after the OPEC + alliance agreed to gradually increase production over the next three months. Navigating the trade-in trade becomes much more complicated Some key events to watch this week: US Employment Report for Friday in March. Good Friday kicks off Easter weekend in countries like the US, UK, France, Germany, Australia, and Canada. The story continues Here are some of the main developments in financial markets: Stocks Futures on S&P 500 were up 0.6% at 8:37 a.m. in New York. The S&P 500 Index rose 1.2% on Thursday. The Japan Topix index climbed 0.7%. The South Koreas Kospi index rose 0.9%. The China Shanghai Composite index rose 0.3%. For more items like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com Subscribe now to stay ahead of the curve with the most trusted source of business news. 2021 Bloomberg LP

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos