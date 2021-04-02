What’s in a name? Experts are confused by terms like lockout, shutdown, circuit breakers

From lockout to shutdown to circuit breaker and emergency shutdown, jurisdictions across the country have used different buzzwords to describe periods of tightened COVID-19 restrictions.

But are these terms meant to mean different things? And how should the general public understand them?

Experts say inconsistent public health messages in parts of Canada have kept the country from managing the pandemic since COVID-19 began circulating here.

And they say recent developments, including Ontario’s move to a province-wide emergency shutdown that still allows some businesses and religious services to operate at reduced capacity, is confusing rather than resolving a problem. problem.

Shana MacDonald, communications specialist at the University of Waterloo, is concerned that some messages about the pandemic in Canada and particularly in Ontario are becoming more and more ineffective day by day.

She says the Ontario government is playing politics with words when it uses terms like lockdown and shutdown, but is not implementing measures that would force people to stay at home, as indicated the stickers.

I think that exacerbates the fatigue and you see the feeling of the audience getting pretty frustrated and agitated, MacDonald said. And we weren’t as forgiving as we could have been a year ago, when it felt like we were all together.

The government is saying something … but it doesn’t really mean it in practice. And this is where the confusion comes in.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced Thursday that he is ending the province-wide emergency break with a new shutdown period starting Saturday and lasting at least a month.

Non-essential retail will still operate at 25% capacity, while weddings, funerals and indoor religious services will be able to operate with a 15% capacity limit.

McMaster University infectious disease specialist Dr Zain Chagla says Ontario’s plan is more like a lockdown than a shutdown, which by definition is meant to be more drastic.

The word shutdown was previously used to describe home stay measures implemented across the province after Christmas that have led to a significant decrease in COVID cases.

Chagla says the definition of locking versus stopping has changed depending on who uses the terms.

I don’t think they were supposed to know what they mean, Chagla said. In the grand scheme of things, this is a sort of societal closure. … It’s obviously a bit confusing. It’s such a moving target.

Ontario is not the only jurisdiction to tighten restrictions as COVID cases increase.

Quebec announced Wednesday that three of its cities would enter a new 10-day lockdown phase that would shut down schools and non-essential businesses, while British Columbia threw a circuit breaker this week that canceled exercise classes inside and closed restaurants, pubs and bars with inside meals. .

Chagla says the Ontario shutdown could result in slower transmission in some areas, but it likely won’t do much to stop the spread in workplaces that remain open. He added that the lives of essential workers, the segment of the population that currently drives transmission, will not change much with the new measures.

There won’t be many significant changes for those already living in the gray areas of provinces like Peel and Toronto, says Krishana Sankar, science communications manager for the online platform COVID-19 Resources Canada.

Sankar even says she was confused by the terminology regarding lockouts.

Trying to understand the differences in the meaning of each of these elements has been extremely frustrating and difficult for all of us, she said.

Ontario Health Minister Christine Elliott said Thursday the province has moved to move to a shutdown rather than full stay-at-home orders to reduce the impact on people’s mental health.

But MacDonald fears the confusion may cause more pandemic fatigue among a population already completely saturated and exhausted.

What is happening is people are falling apart, not even trying to follow the message, which keeps changing, she said. And so the danger is that people will lose the trust of the public and start making their own rules.

Chagla agrees that people feel defeated, adding that confusion over what is allowed and what is not tends to crop up whenever a province updates its restrictive framework.

He says it would help jurisdictions define low-risk activities people can participate in, such as small outdoor gatherings safely spaced, rather than hammering home what they can’t do.

Consistency (in messaging) is helpful, but within the restrictions … we have to take care of people and let them do things safely, he said.

With files from Adina Bresge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 2, 2021.