Coffee, News and Peloton Fuel Three stock market leaders
(Bloomberg Markets) – To find out how financial executives are weathering the pandemic, Bloomberg Markets asked three executives about some of their habits and recommendations. Here are their responses.
Stacey Cunningham
President, NYSE Group
What’s your morning routine?
I watch news and emails overnight, then making my coffee is a precious morning ritual.
What could you have done during the pandemic that you would not have done otherwise?
Even though I missed seeing so many friends and family, my pandemic bubble contained a few of my family. I was lucky enough to spend so much time with them, especially my young niece and my nephew.
Where are you most eager to travel for non-business reasons?
Europe.
Once the pandemic is over, how will your life be different from what it was before?
I will not take my freedom of mobility for granted in a post-pandemic world.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently or what’s the best thing you’ve released?
I was surprised at how much I appreciated Ted Lasso.
Lauren Dillard
Executive Vice President of Investment Intelligence, Nasdaq Inc.
What’s your morning routine?
Peloton, coffee and a minute of time with my husband is the perfect morning.
What could you have done during the pandemic that you would not have done otherwise?
I have met more children, spouses and pets from my team and from our clients. Our global investment community has become more human and more empathetic.
Where are you most eager to travel for non-business reasons?
The beach! The sun and the surf are good for the soul.
Once the pandemic is over, how will your life be different from what it was before?
Less travel for all of us as we adopt a hybrid work model and focus on truly quality interactions.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently or what’s the best thing you’ve released?
I’m a voracious reader so it’s hard to pick one! I’m finally reading Erik Larson’s The Splendid and the Vile, and it’s wonderful.
Leila Fourie
Group CEO, JSE Ltd.
What’s your morning routine?
I wake up at 5:30 a.m., do a virtual cycle reading or listening to the news, then have a cup of coffee.
What could you have done during the pandemic that you would not have done otherwise?
There are new additions to the Bengal kitten family.
Where are you most eager to travel for non-business reasons?
To see my children in Australia. Locally in the Cape Mountains for rock climbing.
Once the pandemic is over, how will your life be different from what it was before?
I went back to basics. Little things matter more than before.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently or what’s the best thing you’ve released?
Documentaries: The Future of Capitalism by Paul Collier and A Life on Our Planet by David Attenborough. Fiction: On Earth Were Briefly Gorgeous by Ocean Vuong.
Lacqua is co-anchor of Bloomberg Surveillance and host of Leaders With Lacqua.
