Hawaii Officials Worried About Dramatic Rise In Car Rental Prices
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Daily rental car prices in Hawaii run into the hundreds and the issue has caught the attention of state officials.
Hawaii has seen rental car prices as high as $ 600 a day, while some are even higher.
The state is examining whether the dramatic increases in costs are legally justifiable. The state says it is extremely concerned about the current cost of renting a car.
“I don’t want to prejudge anybody or any company, but I think it certainly deserves our attention. We will investigate the underlying basis for charging such high amounts to lease a vehicle, ”said Stephen Levins, executive director of the Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.
Prices soared after car rental companies found themselves trying to meet demand with low supply. Hundreds of unused rentals were at Aloha Stadium in 2020. They have been deleted since the end of August. Many car rental companies had to sell or ship some of their vehicles to the mainland when the industry was crushed due to the pandemic.
“Whatever the reason, demand has driven prices up, but again I want to stress that supply and demand are not everything. When we do an analysis on this, just because there is a reduced supply doesn’t necessarily mean that a company is justified in raising costs, ”Levins said.
KHON2 has also learned that some people are taking advantage of this demand by purchasing vehicles for hire. Amy Weed and Jeremy Jones rent their vehicles through Turo, which is a peer-to-peer car sharing service platform. They say they have seen new hosts appear.
“Over the past week and a half, I have seen several new or current hosts add vehicles to their fleet,” said Jones of Weedrivetesla.
If people can’t get a rental or can’t afford it, they are considering other forms of transportation, such as taxis, which are overflowing with calls right now.
“Our activities have doubled, tripled and that’s a good thing. But the point is, if you can’t fix it, it doesn’t mean anything, ”said The Cab president Howard Higa. “A lot of times we’ll have 20, 30, 40 customers waiting for a ride and we can’t even handle our shipment. We can’t even handle the drivers. We don’t have that many pilots to do this. “
Higa says taxi fares are regulated by the city council so residents and visitors won’t see them charging a dime more. He believes that other transport services should also have a price cap.
“I think there must be a cap. At least it’s easier to swallow than just regulating an industry. The taxi companies are all regulated and we are having difficulty because of that. We haven’t had a price increase for 10 years, ”said Higa.
Levins says if someone is concerned about the cost, they can file a complaint with their Office.
“We have a very strict law here in Hawaii where if you engage in unfair and deceptive business practices the penalties can range from $ 500 to $ 10,000 per violation. So these are very serious consequences for anyone who breaks our laws, ”Levins said.
