Meijer sets the opening date for May 13 | News, Sports, Jobs

BOARDMAN – Meijer has announced that May 13 is the opening date of its new 155,000 square foot super in Boardman. It is also the day of the opening of a super in Seven Hills. These supercenters will be the last of seven stores the retailer has opened in Northeast Ohio, including Brimfield and Lorain in 2020. They will include grocery stores, fresh produce, a bakery, meat and deli. , as well as a floral area and a garden center. Other departments will include pharmacy, pets, electronics, toys, sports and clothing. Residents have expressed their enthusiasm for the store, said Brad Calhoun, administrator of Boardman Township. “I have heard from many residents how excited they are about the opening of the new Meijer store,” he said Thursday after the company released the information. Meijer will provide consumers with competitive buying options, as well as employment opportunities “that residents will embrace,” Calhoun said. Township administrator Jason Loree echoed Calhoun. “I am happy to see the opening of the Meijer,” he said, adding: “The opening of the store means“ a lot of jobs for the region ”. In January, Meijer started hiring for 300 positions at 1420 Boardman Canfield Road. Positions available include cake clerks and decorators, customer service, cashiers, receptionists and meat cutters. The starting salary is based on the level of experience and specific skills. Meijer is a Grand Rapids, Michigan-based retailer that operates 256 supercenters and grocery stores in Ohio, Michigan, Wisconsin, Indiana, Illinois, and Kentucky. Each new store will follow mandatory state social distancing requirements and guidelines. Inside the stores, security stickers will be on the floor where customers congregate and protective plexiglass screens can be found at each checkout station. In addition, team members receive daily health checkups, temperature checks and are required to wear masks, the company said in a press release. Customers are also requested to wear masks in accordance with applicable national guidelines. Weekly super sales begin when doors open at 7 a.m. on May 13. Today’s breaking news and more delivered to your inbox







