CFOs target shareholders as equity volatility soars

The extreme movements in stock prices over the past few quarters have resurfaced an age-old dilemma for business leaders: Can they influence their stock prices?

Some business and investor relations executives are trying to steer a more stable course for their stocks and hope that educating shareholders about their company’s prospects will help their cause. But their options are limited by what they don’t know, including who owns certain stocks, as well as the dominance of passive investing.

The sharp reversal in the stock prices of some companies over the past week, including ViacomCBS Inc. and Discovery Inc.,

came after Archegos Capital Management and its banks began liquidating large stakes in blue chip companies, capping a quarter of unusual business activity. These exaggerated stock movements, often without substantial changes in companies, have left corporate finance executives with a dilemma: They don’t want to be driven by their company’s stock price, but neither can they. no longer ignore it.

There’s a lot at stake when a stock price goes down, including executive compensation, which often includes company stock. Stocks that trade at a lower level for an extended period of time can be expensive. A smaller market capitalization can eventually lead to a company’s removal from the index on which its shares are traded. This in turn can affect their credit rating and ability to raise funds from investors.

At the end of the day, there are very limited ways for a company or CFO to handle much of these dynamics, said Bill Zerella, the former CFO of Fitbit, who now manages the finances of the car market. second hand ACV Auctions. Inc.

It’s just the harsh reality.

Bill Zerella, CFO of ACV Auctions.

Photo:



Michael Nagle / Bloomberg News





Some executives try to set limits on how often and when they track their stock price. Mr Zerella said he checks the stock several times a day. [I] also count on my [vice president] investor relations to inform me if there is [stock] prices are changing, he says.

William Febbo, chief executive of OptimizeRx Corp., which runs a digital health platform, said he was getting notice if there was a 5% change in his company’s stock in either direction. Shares of OptimizeRxs, which trade on the Nasdaq, have risen more than 50% since the start of the year. They closed at $ 53.07 on Thursday.

Equities were invented in Europe to pool cash to fund expensive businesses in the Americas and elsewhere. The traders pooled their savings and received shares in companies created to convey these investments. Over time, stock traders organized themselves and created formal exchanges. In the United States, brokers signed the Buttonwood Accord in 1792, which laid the foundation for what became the New York Stock Exchange.

A stock price, over time, should reflect the financial health and long-term performance of a company, like the weigher attributed to economist Benjamin Graham, author of influential book The Intelligent Investor . In the short term, the stock market is a voting machine, but over time it weighs on businesses, Graham said.

The market doesn’t always do things right minute by minute or day after day, said Jack Hartung, CFO of burrito chain Chipotle Mexican Grill. Inc.

But if we continue to execute our key strategic priorities well, we believe it will reward us appropriately in the long run, he said.

Mr Hartung reviews Chipotles’ stock daily, and the fast food chain has seen its share price more than double in the past year. It closed at $ 1,438.46 on Thursday.

The Chipotles share price more than doubled last year.

Photo:



David Paul Morris / Bloomberg News





Company executives tried to take steps that could help their business source.

After Discoverys’ stock price fell more than 25% in a week, the parent company of networks such as HGTV, Food Network and TLC issued a statement on March 26 reiterating its guidance and said it was satisfied with execution of its strategy. The company’s Series A shares, which were trading at around $ 20 for much of 2020, rose to nearly $ 80 before their drop last week. They closed at $ 43.31 on Thursday. Discovery declined to comment.

Bankers and investor relations consultants advise companies to educate their shareholders.

Companies also try to balance the shareholder base over time by attracting certain types of new investors to their stocks. They usually start by learning more about their current shareholders. Investment banks and other financial services firms can provide weekly or monthly reports on large institutional shareholders, trading volumes, amount of stocks short and other information.

SRAX technology company Inc.

has a platform that can give granular information about shareholders, including those who have specifically requested to be hidden, said Christopher Miglino, CEO of SRAX. Our sales have grown significantly over the past two quarters, he said, attributing that to companies keen to learn more about who owns their shares.

But there are limits to what executives can discover. There is no way to see if there are any swaps or other equity derivatives used to trade a stock, or who is selling the stocks short. In bulk trades, where a large portion of the stock changes hands, companies only learn about them after a trade is closed.

When Viacom announced on March 22 that it would launch a sale of $ 3 billion in new shares, its share price was above $ 100. CFO Naveen Chopra called move opportunistic in meeting with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

bankers Wednesday.

Since then, its share price has halved. Viacom ended up issuing $ 2.65 billion in stock and preferred stock. The media company declined to comment.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has ruled that investors are not required to disclose their positions in equity derivatives unless they have the right to vote on the shares. But the explosion of Archegos Capital is prompting calls for stricter regulation.

Further complicating matters is the growth of passive investments that follow the market as a whole, as they mostly follow algorithms and companies cannot communicate with these investors directly. In large companies, passive investors easily account for 50% of market capitalization or more.

Newsletter Sign-Up CFO Journal The Morning Ledger provides daily news and corporate finance insights from the CFO Journal team.

Companies shouldn’t assume that their business automatically attracts long-term-focused investors who share management’s vision, said Mark Fasken, chief operating officer of technology provider Irwin. When I hear CFOs say: My results speak for themselves, I shake my head, he says.

Executives should work to diversify their company’s shareholder base, including reaching out to potential new investors, explaining company strategy, and allocating time with the CFO or other senior executives, Laura said. Kiernan, Managing Director of High Touch Investor Relations, an investor-relations. solidify. Targeting specific shareholders is a laborious process, but over time it can lead to robust trading volumes and higher market capitalization, she said.

The only thing you can really control is your own running of the business and trying to attract investors into your stocks who are focused on the long term and who are going to own, Zerella said.

—Kristin Broughton and Benjamin Mullin contributed to this article.

Write to Nina Trentmann at [email protected]