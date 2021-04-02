The Court cleared the transfer of ESO London Stock Exchange shares: IGN

The Court cleared the transfer of ESO shares to Ignitis Grup
AB Ignitis grup (hereinafter the Company) informs that on April 2, 2021, the Vilnius District Court (hereinafter the court) took the decision to approve the declaration of the company on the establishment and recognition of ” a fact of legal importance that the right of ownership of all unsold shares of its subsidiary AB Energijos skirstymo operatorius (hereinafter ESO) during the compulsory redemption must be transferred to the Company and oblige the account managers to register the shares. transfer of property rights to the Company. Court decision document to be announced here.
The Company believes that the court’s decision is legal and reasonable and that it fully complies with the requirements of legal acts. The court authorized the urgent execution of the decision, but the court’s decision can be appealed within 30 days of its adoption.
Settlement with minority shareholders
Regarding the fact that the Court authorized the urgent execution of the decision, the payment to shareholders will be initiated immediately, without waiting for the decision to take effect. ESO shareholders who hold shares in private accounts will have money transferred for the shares by their equity account managers on April 15.
ESO shareholders who hold shares in the issuers’ accounts should contact SEB bank from April 15 and request to transfer the money from the shares to the specified cash account:
- Customers of SEB banks could do so at SEB bank branches or at SEB Internet bank. It should be indicated which company shares should be paid and the number of the private account to which the money should be transferred.
- Customers of non-SEB banks can submit a money transfer request for shares by reserving a meeting time in advance at the SEB bank branch. People must have ID at the time of the visit.
We remind you that the settlement price per ESO share is equal to 0.88 Eur. The funds for the shares will be kept in a deposit account until full settlement with all shareholders, that is, until the deadline by which shareholders must request settlement of the shares.
Dividends for the year 2020
The ordinary general meeting of ESO shareholders on March 30, 2021 adopted the resolution (link) to distribute the profit (loss) of ESO for 2020 and to allocate dividends to the shareholders of ESO of 0.062 EUR per share of ESO for the year 2020. Only persons who are shareholders at the end of the day of recognition of the rights of the shareholders of ESO, that is to say at the end of April 14, 2021, will be entitled to receive dividends. Dividends will be paid to such persons in accordance with the provisions of Article 60, paragraph 5, of the Company Law of the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. within one month from the day of the adoption of the decision to pay dividends, to the managers of the securities accounts of the shareholders of ESO through the Lithuanian branch of Nasdaq CSD SE.
We confirm that, notwithstanding the positive decision of the Court on the transfer of ownership to the Company, all persons who are shareholders of ESO at the end of April 14, 2021 (inclusive) will receive dividends.
More information in case of additional questions
All relevant information on the progress of the case and answers to frequently asked questions will be available on the Company’s websites (link) and ESO (link).
If you have additional questions, please contact:
- concerning the payment of shares:
- to shareholders who hold ESO shares in their personal securities accounts your brokerage firm
- to shareholders holding ESO shares on Banque SEB issuer accounts (Tel. +370 5 268 2800)
- other requests:
- E-mail [email protected]
- Phone. 1802
