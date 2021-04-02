Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I Announces Separate Trading of Its Class A Common Shares and Redeemable Warrants Effective April 5, 2021





SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – (BUSINESS WIRE) – Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE: SLAC.U) (the Company) today announced that as of April 5, 2021, the unitholders sold under the initial public offering of the company dealing with 34,500,000 units completed on February 17, 2021 may elect to trade separately the Class A common shares and the redeemable warrants included in the units. Non-segregated units will continue to trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol SLAC.U, and the Class A common shares and separate redeemable warrants will trade on the NYSE under the symbols SLAC and SLAC. WS, respectively. No split warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will be traded. Unitholders should instruct their brokers to contact Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, the Company’s transfer agent, in order to separate the Units into Class A common shares and redeemable warrants. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor any sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or sale. qualification. under the securities laws of those states or jurisdictions. The offer of these securities has only been made by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus relating to the Company’s initial offering may be obtained from Barclays, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Telephone: (888) 603-5847, Email: barclaysprospectus @ broadridge. com and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001; Attention: Prospectus Service; by phone at 800-294-1322 or by email at [email protected] Forward-looking statements This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the trading on the NYSE of the shares and warrants underlying the units. These forward-looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including, without limitation, general market conditions. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and the company expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in expectations of the company with in this regard or to any change of events, conditions or circumstances on which such a statement is based. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set out in the Risk Factors section of the Company’s registration statement on Form S-1 and the related prospectus. the initial public offering of the company. .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos