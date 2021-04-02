CFPB warns lenders of foreclosure ‘tidal wave’ after suspension ends

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) wants to avoid a wave of foreclosures later this year and is warning mortgage managers to take action to help these homeowners.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association, approximately 2.7 million US homeowners currently have their mortgages in forbearance. Their payment breaks were made possible by provisions of the CARES Act, its extensions and various executive decrees that made forbearance available to homeowners whose finances have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic. Although the law only applied to mortgages held by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, many private lenders followed the spirit of the law and also extended their forbearance plans to their borrowers.

Now that these protections will expire in a few months, the CFPB fears that unprepared lenders could unnecessarily evict many homeowners, and the agency is ready to punish those who do.

What is tolerance?

Forbearance allows homeowners to suspend mortgage payments, but it does not write off any debt. When forbearance protection ends, homeowners are still required to pay off their loan balance before the break, and in some cases lenders may require a lump sum payment to catch up.

Other repayment options include plans for higher monthly payments in the short term until the mortgage is outstanding, or extending the final payment date to allow borrowers to repay the missed portion. end of their loan term.

What does the CFPB say?

The CFPB recognizes that forbearance from COVID has left millions of homeowners on their mortgages and wants to ensure that the end of this protection does not result in a series of foreclosures.

“There is a tidal wave of distressed homeowners who will need help,” CFPB interim director Dave Uejio said in a statement. declaration released Thursday. “Military personnel who prioritize troubled families have nothing to fear from our oversight, but we will hold accountable those who harm homeowners and families.”

The agency is warning lenders to start planning now to ensure an orderly process is in place for borrowers coming out of forbearance.

Here are the main criteria that the CFPB has said it will monitor when reviewing enforcement actions against lenders once forbearance ends:

Be proactive. Agents should contact forbearers before the end of the forbearance period so that they have time to seek help.

Work with borrowers. Officers should ensure that borrowers have all the necessary information and should help borrowers obtain the documents and other information needed to assess borrowers for help.

Addressing of linguistic access. The CFPB will carefully review how administrators manage communications with borrowers with limited English proficiency and maintain compliance with the Equal Credit Opportunity Act and other laws.

Fairly assess income. When administrators use income to determine eligibility for loss mitigation options, administrators should assess borrower’s income from government assistance, child support, alimony, or other sources. in accordance with the anti-discrimination protections of the Equal Credit Opportunity Act.

Fast processing of requests. The CFPB will closely examine the conduct of duty officers when detention times are longer than industry averages.

Prevent preventable foreclosures. The CFPB will expect managers to comply with foreclosure restrictions in Regulation X and other federal and state restrictions to ensure all homeowners have the opportunity to save their home before foreclosure begins.

What should I do if my abstention period ends?

Above all, the most important thing is to be in contact with your lender as soon as possible. Whether or not you can afford to resume your regular payments, keeping the lines of communication open to avoid foreclosure is essential.

As mentioned earlier, there are several ways to get your loan back on track, but there are also options to avoid foreclosure even if you can no longer afford to stay in your home.

See Bankrate’s guide on what to do if your forbearance period ends for more information.

At the end of the line

The CFPB was created in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis which saw a dramatic increase in foreclosures. The agency is clearly keen to prevent this from happening amid the current financial crisis and encourages lenders to be proactive in working with their borrowers and preventing them from leaving their homes.

As a borrower, it is a good idea for you to keep in touch with your lender and find the best way to close your forbearance based on your personal financial situation.

