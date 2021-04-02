Connect with us

Business

MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2021 Paris stock exchange: RXL

Avatar

Published

2 mins ago

on

By


MIXED GENERAL ASSEMBLYFROM 22 APRIL 2021

Rexel informs its shareholders that its combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on April 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company’s head office, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris. The meeting will be held in camera, without the physical presence of the shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of decree n ° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, extending the period of application of decree n ° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, of decree n ° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 and decree n ° 2020-629 of May 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Indeed, at the date of this publication, administrative measures limiting or prohibiting movement or collective gatherings for health reasons prevent the physical presence of its members at the General Assembly.

No admission card will be issued. Shareholders will only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and before the Meeting.

Shareholders are advised to favor Internet voting, via the VOTACCESS secure electronic voting site, until Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.registered shareholders) can access it via the www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com website and bearer shareholders (bearer shareholders) can access it via the Internet portal of their securities account maintained by the approved financial intermediary. Shareholders can also participate by returning the universal postal voting and proxy form by post by Monday, April 19, 2021 at the latest.

Shareholders will be able to follow the proceedings of the meetings remotely via a live video webcast available on the Rexel website (www.rexel.com). The replay of the meeting will be available on Rexel’s website (www.rexel.com) as soon as possible after the Meeting and, at the latest, before the end of the fifth working day following the Meeting.

In order to maintain the dialogue with shareholders in which Rexel is particularly committed, and in addition to the legally regulated system of written questions, shareholders may also ask their questions in writing before the General Meeting via a dedicated online platform, in accordance with the procedures described on Rexel’s website (www.rexel.com) under the heading “Investors / Events / General Meeting 2021”. Questions from shareholders will be answered during the Meeting and may be answered jointly if they have the same content or relate to the same subject.

The prior convocation (meeting notice) was published in the Bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (BALO), dated March 15, 2021 (www.journalofficiel.gouv.fr/balo), bulletin n ° 32 (reference 2100522). It contains the detailed agenda of the Meeting and the draft resolutions and describes the main methods of participation and voting by Shareholders at the Meeting.

The convocation of shareholders (Notice of Meeting) was published in the Bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (BALO), dated April 2, 2021, in bulletin n ° 40 (reference 2100766) and will be published in the Special Journal of Societies, as of April 3, 2021.

This invitation was also sent to Shareholders whose shares are registered and was made available to the financial intermediaries of Shareholders whose shares are held in bearer form.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the information and documents relating to this Meeting have been and will be:

  • Available on the Rexel website (www.rexel.com), under the heading “Investors / Events / Annual General Meeting 2021”;
  • Made available at Rexel’s head office (13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris); and
  • Sent to shareholders by Société Générale Securities Services Service Assemble, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, upon receipt of a request.

Upon delegation from the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer appointed BNP Paribas Asset Management and Amundi as scrutineers.

Further information on this General Meeting and more particularly on the voting methods of Shareholders are available on the website www.rexel.com (“Participation in the Annual General Meeting”).

ABOUT THE REXEL GROUP

Rexel, a global expert in the professional multichannel distribution of products and services for the energy sector, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by offering a range of adapted and scalable products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees. The Group’s turnover was 12.6 billion in 2020. Rexel is listed on the Eurolist market of Euronext Paris (compartment A, symbol RXL, ISIN code FR0010451203). It is part of the following indices: SBF 120, CAC Mid 100, CAC AllTrade, CAC AllShares, FTSE EuroMid, STOXX600. Rexel is also part of the following SRI indices: FTSE4Good, Dow Jones Sustainability Index Europe, Euronext Vigeo Europe 120, STOXX Global ESG Environmental Leaders, 2021 Global 100 Index, S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2021, in recognition of its performance in terms of social responsibility ( CSR). Rexel is rated A- in the 2020 CDP Climate Change assessment and ranked in the 2020 CDP Supplier Engagement ranking.

For more information visit www.rexel.com/en

CONTACTS

FINANCIAL ANALYSTS / INVESTORS

HURRY

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: