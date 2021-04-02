MIXED GENERAL MEETING OF APRIL 22, 2021 Paris stock exchange: RXL

MIXED GENERAL ASSEMBLYFROM 22 APRIL 2021

Rexel informs its shareholders that its combined general meeting (ordinary and extraordinary) will be held on April 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Company’s head office, 13, boulevard du Fort de Vaux, 75017 Paris. The meeting will be held in camera, without the physical presence of the shareholders, in accordance with the provisions of decree n ° 2021-255 of March 9, 2021, extending the period of application of decree n ° 2020-321 of March 25, 2020, of decree n ° 2020-418 of April 10, 2020 and decree n ° 2020-629 of May 25, 2020, due to the COVID-19 epidemic. Indeed, at the date of this publication, administrative measures limiting or prohibiting movement or collective gatherings for health reasons prevent the physical presence of its members at the General Assembly.

No admission card will be issued. Shareholders will only be able to exercise their voting rights remotely and before the Meeting.

Shareholders are advised to favor Internet voting, via the VOTACCESS secure electronic voting site, until Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.registered shareholders) can access it via the www.sharinbox.societegenerale.com website and bearer shareholders (bearer shareholders) can access it via the Internet portal of their securities account maintained by the approved financial intermediary. Shareholders can also participate by returning the universal postal voting and proxy form by post by Monday, April 19, 2021 at the latest.

Shareholders will be able to follow the proceedings of the meetings remotely via a live video webcast available on the Rexel website ( www.rexel.com ). The replay of the meeting will be available on Rexel’s website ( www.rexel.com ) as soon as possible after the Meeting and, at the latest, before the end of the fifth working day following the Meeting.

In order to maintain the dialogue with shareholders in which Rexel is particularly committed, and in addition to the legally regulated system of written questions, shareholders may also ask their questions in writing before the General Meeting via a dedicated online platform, in accordance with the procedures described on Rexel’s website (www.rexel.com) under the heading “Investors / Events / General Meeting 2021”. Questions from shareholders will be answered during the Meeting and may be answered jointly if they have the same content or relate to the same subject.

The prior convocation (meeting notice) was published in the Bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (BALO), dated March 15, 2021 ( www.journalofficiel.gouv.fr/balo ), bulletin n ° 32 (reference 2100522). It contains the detailed agenda of the Meeting and the draft resolutions and describes the main methods of participation and voting by Shareholders at the Meeting.

The convocation of shareholders (Notice of Meeting) was published in the Bulletin of mandatory legal announcements (BALO), dated April 2, 2021, in bulletin n ° 40 (reference 2100766) and will be published in the Special Journal of Societies, as of April 3, 2021.

This invitation was also sent to Shareholders whose shares are registered and was made available to the financial intermediaries of Shareholders whose shares are held in bearer form.

In accordance with applicable laws and regulations, the information and documents relating to this Meeting have been and will be:

Available on the Rexel website ( www.rexel.com ), under the heading “Investors / Events / Annual General Meeting 2021”;

Sent to shareholders by Société Générale Securities Services Service Assemble, CS 30812, 44308 Nantes Cedex 3, upon receipt of a request.

Upon delegation from the Board of Directors, the Chief Executive Officer appointed BNP Paribas Asset Management and Amundi as scrutineers.

Further information on this General Meeting and more particularly on the voting methods of Shareholders are available on the website www.rexel.com (“Participation in the Annual General Meeting”).

Rexel, a global expert in the professional multichannel distribution of products and services for the energy sector, addresses three main markets: residential, commercial and industrial. The Group supports its residential, commercial and industrial customers by offering a range of adapted and scalable products and services in energy management for construction, renovation, production and maintenance. Rexel operates through a network of more than 1,900 branches in 25 countries, with more than 24,000 employees. The Group's turnover was 12.6 billion in 2020.

For more information visit www.rexel.com/en

