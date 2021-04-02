After problems, Allegheny County resumes invitations for second dose of covid





The Allegheny County Health Department has resumed sending out second-dose invitations for its new registration system, after the system’s bumpy unveiling on Thursday. The county has officially launched a new online registration system allowing individuals to register for the covid-19 vaccine. The system was intended to make registration easier – allowing users to sign up for first doses, second doses, and a waiting list that would alert them to their eligibility. The health department, according to its initial announcement, said people who had already received their first dose through the health department but had not yet scheduled their second dose would receive an email containing an “appointment number. you ”to do so with the new system. But within hours, people trying to sign up for their second doses were reporting issues with the site. At around 7 p.m. on Thursday, the health department tweeted that there were at least two issues with the site affecting users who were trying to sign up for a second dose (those who signed up for a first vaccine were not not affected). Hours later, the department said it would no longer be sending appointment emails for the second dose for the rest of the night, “due to several issues that need to be addressed.” “We plan to resume issuing second dose emails tomorrow after testing and resolving any remaining issues overnight,” the department tweeted. Due to several issues that need to be resolved, CDHA will not be sending any further 2nd dose appointment emails tonight. We plan to start issuing second dose emails again tomorrow after testing and resolving any remaining issues overnight. pic.twitter.com/0aC0WEfBP2 – Allegheny County Health Department (@HealthAllegheny) April 2, 2021 On Friday afternoon, the county said the health department had resumed sending corrected appointment emails for the second dose, containing the code needed for scheduling. In a press release, the health department highlighted a few caveats, as follows: Since some people using smartphones are unable to confirm their registration, when possible, people should schedule their second date on other devices.

The system automatically searches for available appointments for the next five days from the start date; if a “no appointments are available” message is received, search using the next day of the week as the start date.

The original emails said the code would expire in 24 hours. This has been reset to 72 hours and corrected emails will say the same. Work is continuing to resolve the above issues, the ministry said.

Teghan Simonton is a writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Teghan at 724-226-4680, [email protected] or via Twitter .







