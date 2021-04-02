Business
Explosive jobs report could boost stocks in coming week
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE
April started off with a rally, and the market could continue to post gains as the month begins, strategists say.
The surprisingly strong US Department of Labor employment report from March on Friday showed there were 916,000 jobs added in March, compared to 675,000 expected by economists.
The coming week should be fairly quiet, with a few economic reports and Federal Reserve speakers filling the lull ahead of earnings season.
The Institute for Supply Management’s service sector survey will be released next Monday and should receive special attention after the institute’s manufacturing survey climbs to its highest level since 1983. The minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting will be released on Wednesday afternoon.
“Literally everything, or almost everything, should be very robust for the foreseeable future, I think. We are coming out of a low base,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont.
Economists expect a very strong second quarter as the economy reopens and stimulus spending kicks in, which should be positive for stocks unless interest rates rise too quickly.
Major stock indexes were significantly higher as the calendar moved forward in April.
On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to a new high of 4,019.87. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 170 points and the highly technological Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8%.
The closely watched 10-year Treasury yield was higher at 1.68% on Friday morning, well below the recent high of 1.77% reached earlier in the week.
The 10-year is important because it affects mortgages and other loans, but recently it has also had a negative correlation recently with technology stocks. When the 10-year yield increased slightly, the technology went down.
All eyes on income
“The macroeconomic calendar is fairly light. I think the focus will shift to earnings fairly quickly,” said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi US Wealth Management. “It will be the next thing to turn to.”
He said the market was often weaker just before earnings season.
First-quarter profits are expected to rise 24.2% year-over-year, according to Refinitiv. This will be the first quarter where the previous year’s results included the impact of the pandemic shutdown.
Some strategists expect the earnings season to bring more favorable comments from companies that could lead to positive forecast revisions, fueling the stock market.
“About 13 months ago, COVID-19 kicked us out of our desks and our kids from school to homes. As the pandemic nearly ended the global economy, an unprecedented political response kept the economy afloat, resulting in the shortest recession decline and the highest stock market rebound in history, “noted Jonathan Golub, chief US equities strategist at Credit Suisse.
Golub said the S&P 500’s 78% rise from its low last March was largely due to earnings.
“In each of the last two periods of recovery, the trend of positive revisions has lasted 2-3 years, providing significant tailwind for the market,” he wrote in a note.
He added that economists continued to revise growth forecasts upwards.
“Our work shows that every 1% change in GDP results in a 23% change in income and even greater improvements in profits,” Golub wrote.
April is far from the cruelest month
Aside from an expected rebound in earnings, some strategists expected April to be a bullish period for stocks, as it always has been.
Tom Lee, Managing Partner of Fundstrat, for example, points to the decline in VIX, the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s volatility index, at pre-pandemic levels and says it’s constructive for stocks.
The VIX is calculated based on the puts and calls in the S&P 500 traded on the CBOE.
Lee also noted that when the market closes higher on March 31, the last day of the first quarter, and again on April 1, the first day of the second quarter, the market performed better in April than usual.
Since World War II, when those two days have been positive, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 2.4% for April, up from its usual gain of 1.3%, Lee said.
“In the end, it’s [a] positive environment and risk / reward for stocks. This allows us to remain constructive, ”he wrote in a note.
Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said the market enters April and the second quarter with favorable winds.
“April is generally good. It is the best month in terms of average price change. The second quarter is not a bad quarter on average. It has increased by 2.8% on average since 1990, and the 11 sectors recorded average gains, ”he said.
Stovall said some of the cyclicals may have gotten ahead of themselves and energy, industrials and financials may take a break. These sectors have outperformed while technology lags.
The market enters the “May sell” period in the second quarter. The market adage, “sell in May and go,” is based on the idea that stocks tend to underperform from May to October.
“In this sales period in May, the technology has been performing quite well. Now is probably not the time to start giving up on the technology,” Stovall said. “Tech could end up receiving a short term reprieve.”
Fed in advance
The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday afternoon, and investors will review them for any further comments on inflation. With fuel and other commodity prices already on the rise, investors are worried that more stimulus could send inflation higher.
Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the March meeting that the Fed sees inflationary pressures as transient, but markets are still worried it could become a bigger problem. Inflation is currently well below the Fed’s 2% target.
The producer price index which measures the average price change received by domestic producers for their production will also be closely watched when it is released on Friday.
As for Fed speakers, Powell is expected to discuss the global economy at an International Monetary Fund panel on Thursday, which will be moderated by Sara Eisen of CNBC.
Other central bank speakers include Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans, who speaks Tuesday and Wednesday, and Richmond Fed Chairman Tom Barkin, who speaks Wednesday.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks Monday during a Chicago Council on Global Affairs webinar on economic recovery Monday.
Calendar for the upcoming week
Monday
10:00 Factory orders
10:00 a.m. Non-manufacturing data from the Institute for Supply Management
11:00 a.m. Secretary of the Treasury Janet Yellenat Chicago Council on Global Affairs
Tuesday
10:00 am JOLTS job offers
4:05 p.m. Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans
Wednesday
8:30 a.m. Trade balance
9:00 a.m .: Evans of the Chicago Fed
11:00 a.m .: Dallas Fed Chairman Rob Kaplan
12:00 p.m .: Tom Barkin, President of the Richmond Fed
2:00 p.m. Federal Free Market Committee Minutes
3:00 p.m. Consumer credit
Thursday
8:30 a.m. Unemployed claims
11:00 a.m. James Bullard, President of the Saint-Louis Fed
12:00 p.m. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell discusses the economy at International Monetary Fund panel
Friday
8:30 a.m. Producer price index
10:00 a.m. Inventory of wholesalers
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]