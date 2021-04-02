Explosive jobs report could boost stocks in coming week

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. NYSE

April started off with a rally, and the market could continue to post gains as the month begins, strategists say. The surprisingly strong US Department of Labor employment report from March on Friday showed there were 916,000 jobs added in March, compared to 675,000 expected by economists. The coming week should be fairly quiet, with a few economic reports and Federal Reserve speakers filling the lull ahead of earnings season. The Institute for Supply Management’s service sector survey will be released next Monday and should receive special attention after the institute’s manufacturing survey climbs to its highest level since 1983. The minutes of the last Federal Reserve meeting will be released on Wednesday afternoon. “Literally everything, or almost everything, should be very robust for the foreseeable future, I think. We are coming out of a low base,” said Stephen Stanley, chief economist at Amherst Pierpont. Economists expect a very strong second quarter as the economy reopens and stimulus spending kicks in, which should be positive for stocks unless interest rates rise too quickly. Major stock indexes were significantly higher as the calendar moved forward in April. On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 1.2% to a new high of 4,019.87. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 170 points and the highly technological Nasdaq Composite jumped 1.8%.

The closely watched 10-year Treasury yield was higher at 1.68% on Friday morning, well below the recent high of 1.77% reached earlier in the week. The 10-year is important because it affects mortgages and other loans, but recently it has also had a negative correlation recently with technology stocks. When the 10-year yield increased slightly, the technology went down.

All eyes on income

“The macroeconomic calendar is fairly light. I think the focus will shift to earnings fairly quickly,” said Shawn Snyder, head of investment strategy at Citi US Wealth Management. “It will be the next thing to turn to.” He said the market was often weaker just before earnings season.

First-quarter profits are expected to rise 24.2% year-over-year, according to Refinitiv. This will be the first quarter where the previous year’s results included the impact of the pandemic shutdown. Some strategists expect the earnings season to bring more favorable comments from companies that could lead to positive forecast revisions, fueling the stock market. “About 13 months ago, COVID-19 kicked us out of our desks and our kids from school to homes. As the pandemic nearly ended the global economy, an unprecedented political response kept the economy afloat, resulting in the shortest recession decline and the highest stock market rebound in history, “noted Jonathan Golub, chief US equities strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub said the S&P 500’s 78% rise from its low last March was largely due to earnings. “In each of the last two periods of recovery, the trend of positive revisions has lasted 2-3 years, providing significant tailwind for the market,” he wrote in a note. He added that economists continued to revise growth forecasts upwards. “Our work shows that every 1% change in GDP results in a 23% change in income and even greater improvements in profits,” Golub wrote.

April is far from the cruelest month

Aside from an expected rebound in earnings, some strategists expected April to be a bullish period for stocks, as it always has been. Tom Lee, Managing Partner of Fundstrat, for example, points to the decline in VIX, the Chicago Board Options Exchange’s volatility index, at pre-pandemic levels and says it’s constructive for stocks. The VIX is calculated based on the puts and calls in the S&P 500 traded on the CBOE.

Lee also noted that when the market closes higher on March 31, the last day of the first quarter, and again on April 1, the first day of the second quarter, the market performed better in April than usual. Since World War II, when those two days have been positive, the S&P 500 has risen an average of 2.4% for April, up from its usual gain of 1.3%, Lee said. “In the end, it’s [a] positive environment and risk / reward for stocks. This allows us to remain constructive, ”he wrote in a note. Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, said the market enters April and the second quarter with favorable winds. “April is generally good. It is the best month in terms of average price change. The second quarter is not a bad quarter on average. It has increased by 2.8% on average since 1990, and the 11 sectors recorded average gains, ”he said. Stovall said some of the cyclicals may have gotten ahead of themselves and energy, industrials and financials may take a break. These sectors have outperformed while technology lags. The market enters the “May sell” period in the second quarter. The market adage, “sell in May and go,” is based on the idea that stocks tend to underperform from May to October. “In this sales period in May, the technology has been performing quite well. Now is probably not the time to start giving up on the technology,” Stovall said. “Tech could end up receiving a short term reprieve.”

Fed in advance

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last meeting on Wednesday afternoon, and investors will review them for any further comments on inflation. With fuel and other commodity prices already on the rise, investors are worried that more stimulus could send inflation higher. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said after the March meeting that the Fed sees inflationary pressures as transient, but markets are still worried it could become a bigger problem. Inflation is currently well below the Fed’s 2% target. The producer price index which measures the average price change received by domestic producers for their production will also be closely watched when it is released on Friday. As for Fed speakers, Powell is expected to discuss the global economy at an International Monetary Fund panel on Thursday, which will be moderated by Sara Eisen of CNBC. Other central bank speakers include Chicago Fed Chairman Charles Evans, who speaks Tuesday and Wednesday, and Richmond Fed Chairman Tom Barkin, who speaks Wednesday. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen speaks Monday during a Chicago Council on Global Affairs webinar on economic recovery Monday.

Calendar for the upcoming week