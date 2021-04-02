



Latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (still in the East): 4:25 p.m. Saskatchewan is today reporting 254 new cases of COVID-19, as well as one new death.

The latest news on COVID-19 developments in Canada (still in the East): 4:25 p.m. Saskatchewan is now reporting 254 new cases of COVID-19, along with one new death. Today’s pandemic update from the province says the deceased was in the Saskatoon area and was between 60 and 69 years old. The update says there are 193 people with COVID-19 in hospitals in Saskatchewan, and 37 patients are receiving intensive care. It also indicates that 8,109 additional doses of vaccine were administered, bringing the provincial total to 208,742. — 1:10 p.m. Johnson & Johnson is starting to test its COVID-19 vaccine on adolescents and will eventually include Canadian children in the trial. The company today announced in a statement that it is expanding its clinical trial to children between the ages of 12 and 17. It will start with 16 and 17 year olds in the UK and Spain, and will soon add teens of this age group to Canada, the US and the Netherlands. Once the initial data on this group is examined, this will expand the trial to 12-year-olds in what they call a “step-wise approach”. J & J’s is the fourth of the vaccines Canada has purchased to begin testing in children. — 13 hours New Brunswick health officials are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19. Officials say the nine new infections are in the Edmundston area, most of which are still contained. Public health says eight of the new cases are linked to a previously confirmed case and that the source of the remaining infection is under investigation. There are now 147 active COVID-19 infections in New Brunswick. — 12:40 p.m. Nova Scotia health authorities are reporting nine new cases of COVID-19. Officials say five of the nine new infections are from a group of international travelers. The remainder are all related to domestic travel outside of Atlantic Canada. Officials say there are 31 active cases of COVID-19 in the province. — 11:15 a.m. Quebec is today reporting 1,314 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths, including one in the past 24 hours. The health department says the number of hospitalizations has increased from 16 to 503. The number of people in intensive care was 121, up two from the previous day. Public health officials say 48,507 doses of the vaccine were administered Thursday, for a total of 1,440,680 since the start of the provincial vaccination effort. Quebec has reported 313,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10,681 deaths related to the disease. — This report by The Canadian Press was first published on April 2, 2021. The Canadian Press







