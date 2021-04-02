Should you use a trading bot to buy Bitcoin?

Tempted to try a trading bot? Make sure you understand the risks.

Cryptocurrency investing has become much more common in 2020. Well-known banks and brokerage houses have launched crypto services. Institutions bought Bitcoin. And the S&P Dow Jones has announced that it will launch a cryptocurrency index this year.

If you want to buy Bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, you can do so using a brokerage, exchange, or app. The correct one depends on your investment strategy, the coins available and whether you want to stake your coins (which offers similar rewards and risks to a dividend paying stock).

But the main exchanges and apps aren’t the only thing you need to be familiar with. As you venture further into the world of Bitcoin, you might come across trading robots as well.

What is a trading bot?

A trading bot can automatically buy and sell cryptocurrency according to predefined parameters. For example, you can schedule the bot to trade based on certain trends. And the bot can let you test your strategies using simulations and historical data.

Ascent’s Picks for Top Online Stock Brokers Find the best stock broker for you from these top picks. Whether you are looking for a special sign-up offer, exceptional customer support, $ 0 commissions, intuitive mobile apps or more, you will find a stock broker to meet your trading needs. See the choices

You will find a range of robots on the market. Some are free and others cost between $ 10 and $ 100 per month. Everyone has their own algorithm. Some offer predefined programs, while others help you write your own scripts. An arbitrage bot, for example, can compare prices on different exchanges and take advantage of any price difference.

Unlike the stock market, the crypto market does not have fixed hours. And unlike a human being, a robot can monitor the markets 24/7. Given the dramatic changes that can occur in a short period of time in the crypto world, you can see the allure of a bot. useful who never sleeps.

Sounds good, doesn’t it? Unfortunately, it is not that simple.

If you are more familiar with investing in stocks, you might think that a trading robot will work as a robot advisor. A robot advisor can automate your investments based on your risk tolerance and other factors. But the crypto bots currently on the market cannot automatically adjust your portfolio based on your answers to certain questions. You have to give the bot a lot more instructions.

Before you can work with a bot, you need to understand the basics of cryptocurrency trading. If you don’t know the details of trading, a bot can’t help you. Also, many bots on the market are not easy to use. In fact, you might need some programming experience to set up the algorithms.

This is part of the reason why many crypto investors are reluctant to use bots. A number of crypto threads on Reddit warn of the dangers and potential losses of bots. It takes a lot of time and knowledge to profit from a bot.

A buy and hold approach (called “HODL” in crypto circles, thanks to a now notorious misspelling in a Bitcoin forum) makes a lot more sense in the long run, especially if you’re just starting out. Look for parts and buy the ones that you think will perform well over time. Fundamentals-based investing avoids much of the stress of investing by removing worries about short-term fluctuations. And you don’t need a bot if you don’t try to trade all the time.

Buy your first shares: do it the smart way Once you have chosen one of our top rated brokers, you should make sure that you are purchasing the good stocks. We believe there is no better place to start Stock market advisor, our company’s flagship stock selection service, The Motley Fool. You’ll get two new stock picks each month from legendary investors and Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner, along with 10 Starting Stocks and Best Buys Now. Over the past 17 years, average stock selection by Stock Advisors has returned 565% over 4.5 times that of the S&P 500! (as of 04/01/2021). Learn more and get started today with a special discount for new members. Start investing

Bots also present the risk of software glitches and system crashes. The bot could accidentally buy or sell your assets, or fail to function at a crucial time.

Finally, there is an increased risk of hacking and scams. The more places you store your data, the more risk there is. There is a reason why security is much more of an issue in crypto investments. Unlike a bank account or a stock exchange, if your crypto is stolen, you are unlikely to get it back. Many crypto exchanges and wallets are not SIPC or FDIC insured. Some exchanges have protections in place, but there is no guarantee.

Should you use a trading bot?

Trading robots have their advantages. A bot can take some of the emotion out of your investing decisions. Many investors panic when the value of an investment plummets. Robots can keep you from panicking or buying a part just because everyone else is.

Robots also react more quickly to a given situation. You can program your bot to respond to certain market triggers, which can help you sleep better at night.

Ultimately, like many computer tools and programs, robots are only as good as the instructions they receive. If you’re just starting out, using a bot to buy bitcoin could be like using a hammer to hammer in a thumbtack. It is a powerful tool that could take a heavy toll on your finances.

If you do decide to use a bot, make sure it is reputable. Start with a small amount of money and run simulations before losing it on live trades. And once the bot is up and running, don’t sit back and ignore it – regularly check to see if it’s working as you intended.