The Economist explains – How is a direct listing different from an IPO? | The Economist explains





Coinbase and Roblox Latest Firms to Choose the Cheap and Easy Way to Go Public Explain the world, every day

The Economist explains

ENTREPRENEURS WHO dream of having their companies go public, potentially making a fortune in the process, usually imagine an initial public offering (IPO). While this is the most common route for a business to go public, it is not the only one. A specialized acquisition company, or PSPC, is an increasingly popular alternative. A direct list is another. Coinbase, an American cryptocurrency start-up, plans a direct listing on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange in New York this month, and Roblox, a video game platform, went public on the New York Stock Exchange of the same way last month. But what is a direct listing and why is it becoming more and more popular? Direct listing avoids many of the usual pitfalls of going public. An IPO serves two main functions: to raise new capital for the company in question and to allow a smooth entry into public trading. The process is handled by the investment banks, which generate investor interest, guarantee the newly issued shares, find buyers for them and guarantee a floor for the quote price but charge huge fees for the service, usually between 3.5% and 7% of the product. . The process also comes with restrictions such as foreclosing on existing shareholders for a period of time before they are allowed to sell. But at times like today, when companies, especially tech companies, find it easy to raise funds in private markets, the hassle and expense of an IPO seem less appealing. Even after an IPO boom last year, in America there have been only about 125 IPOs per year, on average, over the past decade, compared to an average of 269 per year between 1991 and 2010. Direct quotes work differently: existing shares are simply traded on the stock exchange. No new capital is raised and few investor roadshows are organized. There is also no lock-in with direct listings, so existing shareholders can sell immediately (indeed, without new shares, those sales are the only source of shares for new investors). The fees are also much lower. Prior to the 2018 direct listing of Spotify, a music streaming service, the use of direct listings was limited to a few types of businesses (for example, entities investing in real estate) and skeptics feared that this does not cause price fluctuations and volatility. . Yet subsequent direct registrations have gone well, showing that these concerns have been exaggerated. Direct listings are not about to replace IPOs. For starters, few young companies can afford to avoid new capital. And there are even fewer who already have a relatively large shareholder base, rather than a select group of a few large owners who want to get rid of their shares. Investment bankers claim that only companies that already have a brand that is well known and familiar to a wide range of investors and consumers can get a direct listing. Coinbase does the trick; a specialty chemicals company, for example, probably wouldn’t. Nonetheless, direct listings will likely continue to shake the warm world of IPO underwriters, making the IPO easier and cheaper, at least for some companies, to do.

