Asian stocks and US equity futures rise on optimism fueled by stimulus packages, News and current affairs on companies and markets

Asian stocks and US equity futures posted modest gains yesterday after US stocks hit an all-time high on optimism about a stimulus-fueled economic rebound. Tokyo stocks closed higher, with the benchmark Nikkei 225 rising 1.58% or 465.13 points to end at 29,854, and the broader Topix index gaining 0.71% or 13.98 points at 1,971.62. South Korean stocks posted their biggest weekly gain in nearly two months. The benchmark Kospi finished 25.40 points or 0.82 percent higher at 3,112.80. Chipmakers have stepped up South Korean stocks following a report that the United States is planning to meet with semiconductor and auto companies to discuss the global shortage of microprocessors. Elsewhere in Asia, markets including Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore and India have been closed for the holidays, like many around the world. Oil soared after the Opec + alliance agreed to gradually ramp up production. US equity futures edged higher after the S&P 500 closed above 4000 for the first time. Tech stocks outperformed and value stocks rallied as traders weighed in on President Joe Biden’s US $ 2.25 trillion (S $ 3.24 trillion) spending plan. Treasuries rebounded from the worst quarter in decades, with 10-year yields falling below 1.7 percent. The US dollar fell. Investors are increasingly applauding signs of strength in the US economy. Growth in the manufacturing industry jumped last month, and government labor market data released yesterday is expected to show the first in a series of outsized monthly increases. President Biden’s plan to rebuild the country’s infrastructure strengthens the outlook, though questions remain about how much of it can actually be delivered. For now, investors are looking beyond deteriorating coronavirus trends, such as Chile’s decision to close its borders for April and a lockdown in France. They remain focused on the risk of inflation in a context of an economic rebound. “Before you worry about inflation, there is reflation and I think that’s the main theme of the market,” said Ed Campbell, fund manager and general manager of the QMA. Traders are bracing for the US jobs report, which could rock the bond market in a cut short trading session over the holidays. Very strong data could push benchmark returns back to a recent one-year high of 1.77%. BLOOMBERG, FRANCE-PRESS AGENCY







