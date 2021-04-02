CDC says fully vaccinated people can travel

the long overdue advice This is always good news for the growing number of vaccinated adults who want more freedom to visit family members and take vacations for the first time in a year. It is also expected to help boost the travel and air transport industries that are seeking relaxation of restrictions.

The agency has updated its guidelines due to several recently published studies documenting the high real efficacy of coronavirus vaccines and the rapid pace of vaccinations, now nearly 3 million people per day. The United States surpassed the 100 million mark on Friday who received at least one shot.

But CDC director Rochelle Walensky warned at a White House briefing Friday that while fully vaccinated people can now travel at low risk to themselves, I would campaign against travel in general. Our advice is silent on whether or not to recommend travel to fully vaccinated people. Our tips talk about the safety of doing so.

Provide advice in the midst of an evolving pandemic and science is complex, she admitted.

Science shows us that getting the full vaccine allows you to do more things safely and that it is important for us to provide this advice even in the context of increasing cases, Walensky said. “At the same time, we need to balance the science with the fact that most Americans are not yet fully vaccinated, which is probably contributing to an increase in cases.

For this reason, she said, the CDC must continue to reinforce messages about the critical importance of public health measures such as wearing masks.

For domestic travel, people who have two weeks after their last stroke do not need to take a pre- or post-travel coronavirus test and do not need to self-quarantine after travel unless it is required by state or local jurisdiction. This means fully immunized grandparents can fly to visit their healthy grandchildren without taking a coronavirus test or self-quarantine, provided they follow other health measures. recommended public transport, such as wearing masks on planes, buses, trains and other forms of public transportation.

For international travel, fully vaccinated people do not need to be tested before leaving the United States, unless the destination requires it, according to guidelines. When returning to the United States, fully vaccinated individuals should be tested and tested negative before boarding an international flight back to the United States. And they should also be tested three to five days after they return to the United States.

The Friday advice builds on the agency’s initial recommendations last month that fully vaccinated Americans can congregate with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or social distancing. These recommendations also indicate that vaccinated people can reunite in a similar way with unvaccinated members of another household considered to be at low risk of serious illness, such as vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren. Those fully vaccinated, the agency said, should continue to follow health and safety precautions in public, including wearing a mask.

Since the initial orientation was released on March 8 the number of Americans who are fully vaccinated has nearly doubled, to more than 56 million people, or about 17 percent of the total population, according to the CDC.

The agency has updated its recommendations based on recently published studies showing the true effectiveness of vaccines. In a statement released Monday of about 4,000 healthcare workers and essential workers, the CDC found that the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines reduced the risk of infection by 80% in two weeks. after a blow. Protection increased to 90 percent two weeks after the second dose. The study is important because it is one of the first to estimate the vaccine’s effectiveness against infection rather than simply monitoring symptomatic cases, including infections that did not cause symptoms, according to the CDC.

On Wednesday, Pfizer and BioNTech announced that their vaccine was safe and effective in adolescents as young as 12. Data from a vaccine trial in nearly 2,300 people aged 12 to 15 will be submitted to the Food and Drug Administration in the coming weeks. , with the hope that vaccinations could begin before the next school year for young adolescents, pending a regulatory green light, said Pfizer chief executive Albert Bourla. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is currently cleared by the FDA for emergency use in people 16 years of age and older.

New data from the t rial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine reinforced initial results showing its high efficacy and This is the first indication that the vaccine could act against the more virulent B. 1.351 variant detected for the first time in South Africa, which has raised global alarms because it can escape certain forms of immunity. The updated test data was announced in a press release from US company Pfizer and German company BioNTech and has not yet been peer reviewed and published.

CDC guidelines for unvaccinated travelers remains the same: they still have to be tested one to three days before traveling to the country and another three to five days after. And they should also quarantine themselves for seven days after the trip ends, or for 10 days if they are not subsequently tested.

The updated recommendations were well received by the airline and travel industries, which pushed the CDC to make changes. Airlines last month recorded their best month for passenger traffic since the start of the pandemic and the CDC’s announcement that travel is considered low risk for those who are fully vaccinated will likely fuel additional demand.

CDC data suggests that those vaccinated do not transmit the coronavirus, which opens the door much wider to resuming travel, while continuing to closely monitor other health best practices, said Roger Dow, president. of the US Travel Association. Recognizing that vaccinations eliminate the need for testing and quarantine removes a major barrier to domestic travel.

Transportation Security Administration officials said there were 26 days in March when more than a million people passed through security checkpoints. This number is still far lower than in 2019 when the TSA routinely screened more than 2 million passengers per day, but significantly higher than this point last year. For example, on April 1 of last year, only 124,021 people passed through these checkpoints.

In addition to urging the CDC to update its travel advice for vaccines, the industry is also pushing the administration to lift restrictions on international visitors. Last month, a coalition of travel groups, including Airlines for America and the US Travel Association, sent a four-page letter to Jeffrey Zients, the White Houses covid-19 response coordinator, saying they were eager to join the administration on a plan. to reopen the United States to international visitors.

In January, the Biden administration extended a ban on travelers from Brazil, the UK, Ireland and 26 other European countries. The administration also added to the list those who had recently visited South Africa. The decision to expand it was part of an effort to help contain the spread of rapid variants.

The coalition said in the letter that it hopes to have a plan by May 1 that can be implemented this summer, provided vaccine distribution and epidemiological trends continue in a positive direction.