Utah officials urge consumers to dispose of Real Water products after voluntary recall due to hepatitis concerns

SALT LAKE CITY An alkaline water company with a bottling facility in Utah has issued a voluntary recall of its water following suspected links to cases of non-viral hepatitis reported in Nevada at the end of the year. last year, state and federal officials said.

Real Water, Inc., which is headquartered in Arizona and Nevada, recalled 1 liter and 1 liter bottles, as well as 500 milliliter water bottles that had been distributed across the United States, including the ‘Utah, via Amazon, according to Utah. Department of Agriculture and Food.

The company also sells 3- and 5-gallon home and office delivery bottles and 4-ounce real water concentrate, which was also available for delivery services or via the Internet, depending on the department.

Images of various Real Water products recalled in March 2021 after links to non-viral hepatitis, according to the Food and Drug Administration. (Photo: Food and Drug Administration)

The Food and Drug Administration reported last week that 3 and 5 gallon water bottles have been distributed in Utah. He confirmed that 5 gallon containers had been distributed to St. George via Real Water Southern Utah.

Utah officials said the company’s products are now under embargo due to the recall. They said anyone who recalled products “should throw them away immediately and not drink or cook with them.”

“Distributors have been made aware of the recall and have been instructed to immediately remove the recalled products from all store shelves, distribution and other inventory to ensure that they are no longer available for sale or consumption, “the agency continued in a statement Thursday.

In an update Wednesday, FDA officials said the agency was working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the South Nevada Health District regarding “a number of reports” regarding acute non-viral hepatitis in Nevada associated with the company “Real Water”. alkaline water mark.

“The FDA has realized that ‘Real Water’ brand alkaline water is still offered for sale through online retailers. The agency is working to locate any remaining products to ensure they are available. are no longer available to consumers, “FDA officials wrote on Wednesday. “The FDA will continue to monitor this situation closely and follow up with retailers as we learn of recalled products being offered for sale.”

The agency added that due to a “lack of cooperation” from Real Water, they have yet to complete investigations into Real Water’s facilities in Henderson, Nevada, and Mesa, Arizona. Officials reported on March 24 that the agency had issued a “request for documents” under the federal food, drug and cosmetic law.

The FDA first published on Real Water on March 16, three days after announcing that the agency had been alerted to five cases of non-viral hepatitis resulting in liver failure in infants and children in the Health District of Canada. southern Nevada. All five were hospitalized and recovered. Officials said consuming Real Water alkaline water was “the only common link identified among all of these cases to date.”

Other possible cases then surfaced. The Associated Press reported last week that several lawsuits have been brought against the company for illnesses related to Real Water. A lawsuit has been brought by a man from Nevada who alleged the product required a liver transplant in 2019.

Symptoms of non-viral hepatitis include fever, fatigue, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, dark urine, clay or gray stools, joint pain, yellow eyes and jaundice, according to the Department of Agriculture and Food. This can lead to serious illness, and the department has recommended anyone with these symptoms to contact their doctor.

Although based primarily in Arizona and Nevada, officials from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food said Real Water has a bottling facility in Hildale, Washington County. The company has published a video message from Company Founder and Chairman Brent Jones on March 23.

In it, Jones apologized to customers for the safety concerns with the company’s water products. He said it appeared the cases of contaminated water were linked to the Las Vegas home and office delivery and the company had issued a nationwide voluntary recall as a precaution.

“We launched Real Water over 13 years ago with the intention of providing a health product that benefits and improves people’s lifestyles,” he said in the video. “We are deeply saddened to learn that everything can turn out otherwise.”

×

Pictures