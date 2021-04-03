Business
Recommendations for private companies weighing PSPC transactions
On March 31, the Securities and Foreign Exchange Commissions Division of Corporation Finance released astaff statementwhich outlines the accounting, financial reporting and governance issues that private companies should consider before entering into a PSPC transaction. The statement is relevant in that it represents the SEC’s first public statement on the preplanning steps it recommends private companies take before determining whether to go public through a combined transaction with a PSPC.
Since PSPCs are shell companies, business combinations of PSPC and private companies are subject to various restrictions. According to the SEC, these limitations are as follows:
Financial statements must be filed within four business days of the completion of the business combination.
The amalgamated company cannot incorporate the Exchange Act reports or the proxy or information statements by reference on the Form S-1 until three years after the completion of the business combination.
The combined company is not permitted to use Form S-8 for the registration of offsetting offers until at least 60 calendar days after filing of the Form 10 information.
The combined company is considered an ineligible issuer under Rule 405 of the Securities Act for three years after the completion of the business combination. As a result, the company cannot use a free written prospectus, cannot organize a road show that constitutes a free written prospectus, and cannot rely on the safe harbor of Rule 163A for pre-filing communications.
In its letter, the SEC also discusses the requirements of companies to implement robust protocols for keeping books and records and to establish a system of internal accounting controls that protect the assets of issuers. PSPCs and private companies should consider the ability of the combined company to meet annual or interim reporting requirements, SEC disclosure requirements, and the adoption of new accounting standards. The SEC specifically noted that private companies evaluating a potential combination transaction consider these requirements prior to the combination, as some private companies evaluating a PSPC transaction may not have prior experience with annual or interim reporting, application of all SEC disclosure rules and requirements, and accounting. standards imposed on public enterprises. The SEC has highlighted these requirements because it apparently hopes to encourage private operating companies to invest in the expertise, books and records, and internal controls necessary to provide reasonable assurance of its timely and reliable financial reporting to investors and to the general public at the end of the commercial combination. Without prior investment in these necessary elements, the SEC fears that private companies are not ready to undergo the merger transaction.
Another PSPC risk highlighted by the SEC relates to the listing standards of national stock exchanges. Public listing on the New York Stock Exchange or NASDAQ requires that the combined company meet quantitative and qualitative listing standards when completing the business combination. A company seeking to go public through a PSPC must meet minimum quantitative standards for parameters such as the number of round lot holders, public stocks, market value of public stocks, and stock price. Qualitative factors include corporate governance standards that include predominantly independent boards of directors, independent audit committees, independent oversight of executive compensation by directors and a universal code of conduct for all directors, officers and employees. Private companies that are quickly acquired by PSPCs may not have time to meet these rigorous standards, which may require material risk disclosure or delisting.
In summary, private companies considering a potential combination transaction would do well to listen to the advice of the SEC here and invest the necessary time and resources in the following areas:
An independent board of directors to run the business;
An independent audit committee to oversee the preparation and audit of the company’s financial statements, among others;
A robust books and records system to meet the requirements of Delaware law as well as relevant accounting requirements for public enterprises;
Strong internal controls that govern both financial reporting and disclosure;
Rigorous financial reporting and accounting teams familiar with public company reporting requirements; and
Experienced staff who have expertise in the various SEC rules and disclosure requirements for public companies.
