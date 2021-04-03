Wildhorse Saloon is the latest business to reopen on 2nd Avenue | News





NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) As more businesses reopen on 2nd Avenue, it’s a major step forward for the historic street after a bombing raid devastated the area. Wildhorse Saloon is the latest business to reopen after the Christmas Day bombing. Socially distanced line dancing is now part of the experience there. The company has been around since 1994 and a lot has changed since then. “As a longtime Nashvillian, I have fond memories of the Wildhorse Saloon and so many other businesses on this street,” said Janet Kurtz, who lives downtown. Kurtz lives right next to where a bomb went off on 2 and Commerce on Christmas morning. The explosion blew up its windows, but the glass did not shatter. It would only be weeks later that she would have a glimpse of the devastation. “You see it and you feel this emotion and it’s heartbreaking, but just as quickly you turn to what I need to do to fix this problem?” Kurtz said. Kurtz is part of an effort called 2nd strong avenue. The aim of the initiative is to restore and preserve the historic street. Signs of recovery are starting to occur. This is the first time the Wildhorse Saloon has opened in 2021 and it started with a queue. It’s really exciting, said Brian Schafer, General Manager of the Wildhorse Saloon. The business had windows blown on the day of the bombing, but no one was there. Schafer said the reopening comes with some changes such as distanced corporate headquarters and virtual menus. “I think it’s a great sign for the city of Nashville. Specifically, I think it’s great for 2nd Avenue,” Schafer said. It is a signal that hope and optimism live on the streets. For Kurtz, she said it was refreshing to see people return to an area where she had created memories. “It’s very important not only for the history of Nashville but also for the future of Nashville to bring this neighborhood back and make it better than it used to be,” said Kurtz.

