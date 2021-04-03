



This article provides a summary of Appleby’s listing agent services in the Channel Islands and also provides an introduction to listing securities issued by Asian-backed issuers on The International scholarship (TISE). Appleby Securities (Channel Islands) Ltd (“Appleby”) And TISE are working together on a significant number of stock quotes on TISE. The international nature of our practice is reinforced by the fact that there is a growing trend for Asian backed issuers to list debt securities on TISE. Issuers are often incorporated into the British Virgin Islands , the Cayman Islands , or Hong Kong , although from a listing point of view there is no reason why the issuer cannot be an entity incorporated in Jersey or Guernsey. These issues often include a Keepwell supplier and / or a personal guarantor. The securities generally carry an interest coupon of between 5% and 15% with a maximum maturity of five years. These types of issuers are attracted to TISE because it is a specialized global debt market with sound rules, and it allows responsive processing of applications at a competitive price. As a result, we saw the volume and number of USD high yield bonds with less than one year tenors issued by Chinese companies hit a new monthly high in January 2021 . In addition, volumes of high yield USD bond issues backed by Asia and backed by Asia are at an all time high in 1Q21 QTD. While offering a “recognized exchange” by, among others, HMRC, TISE’s robust but proportionate listing rules, combined with TISE’s pragmatic and commercial approach to listing, often appeal to issuers of the United Kingdom , Europe , United States and Asia . Appleby List Sponsorship Services Appleby is a leading listing agent for TISE, which listed 831 titles in 2020 in the context of the global coronavirus pandemic (COVID-19). This is the second highest annual total of new listings since TISE’s inception and Appleby has acted as listing agent on a growing number of these listings, which is a 37% increase from 2019. Appleby assists national and international entities in the search for a primary or secondary listing on TISE. Our listing team is committed to providing a highly professional and integrated service, coordinating the listing process and supporting the issuer in their application. We also act as a permanent listing agent for our clients and assist them in fulfilling their ongoing obligations as an issuer listed on TISE. the International scholarship TISE is a regulated marketplace within the European time zone but outside the European Union . TISE is a “Recognized Exchange” by United Kingdom HM Revenue & Customs. Today, more than 3,100 stocks are listed on TISE. The majority of listings on TISE are for debt securities (including high yield bonds and listed Eurobonds), but TISE may also list other types of securities, such as REITs, green bonds, SPACs , other investment vehicles and stock quotes. Originally posted by Appleby, March 2021 The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought on your particular situation. Mr. Christophe Kalinauckas

