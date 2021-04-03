USDA health alert for chorizo ​​produced in Mt. angel





Fresh and frozen raw chopped chorizo ​​sausage produced by Century Oak Packing Company in Mt. Angel may be contaminated, according to the United States. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection. The federal agency has issued a health alert, saying the meat could be contaminated with “hard pieces of crystalline material” and should not be eaten. The affected meat was produced on March 8 and can be found in one-pound packages containing the Lonely Lane Farms family farm since 1939 OREGON Sausage HIGH Chorizo ​​and product ID 21067-6. The products bear the EST establishment number. M40256 inside USDA inspection mark. These items were sold at a farmers market and also shipped to retail outlets in Oregon. The company has received at least three complaints from customers who said they found hard lumps of crystalline material in the sausage. Tulips, art and music:Which beloved Salem area festivals are returning this year? “The USDA health advisory released on Friday only covers 39 pounds of Lonely Lane Farms red chorizo,” Evelyn Shoop, director of media and communications for Century Oak Packing, said in a statement. “All other products are safe and continue to be locally raised and processed at Century Oak Packing.” She said Lonely Lane Farms voluntarily pulled the affected meat from the market on Monday, five days before the USDA issued its alert. “We are proud to lead and operate a family business with the highest standards of safety and quality, and are grateful to our customers in Willamette Valley,” said Shoop. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare professional. Customers with questions can contact Century Oak Packing at 503-845-4180. Support local journalism.Subscribe to the Statesman Journal today. Alia Beard Rau is the news editor of the Salem Statesman Journal. Contact her at [email protected] Follow her on Twitter @aliarau.







