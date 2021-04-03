Business
Employee shortage negatively impacting local restaurants
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) – The doors to the Dales Diner will close for the last time on Saturday. After nearly a decade in business, the management of Waterville restaurants called on him to resign.
It’s heartbreaking, said manager Shawna Harris, I mean everyone in and around Waterville is going to miss this place because it’s where people have come together to meet friends and family.
Dales Diner staff said the shutdown was not due to a lack of customers, but a lack of employees.
It all starts exploding again, people are getting their shots, everything is back to normal, Dales deputy manager Sarah Pickett said. The kitchen just can’t keep up with the number of people entering the doors, and that’s sad.
I get it, I get it, it’s easy to want to stay home, but ultimately life has to move on, we have to get back to work, said Pickett.
In a Facebook post, owner Bill Anderson explained that he couldn’t compete with unemployment benefits.
The post said: Saturday April 3 will be the last day of operation of the Dales Diner in Waterville. We just haven’t been able to hire enough cooks to meet the demands of our operation. We are not closing due to a lack of business. While we were able to overcome the Covid situation, the lack of able-bodied cooks and the challenges of competing with unemployment benefits became overwhelming for a dinner in a small town. We are not alone, the challenges of hiring are a pandemic in the restaurant industry.
Anderson also left a note to customers, to our loyal customers: It has been Lizs, mine and all of our staff a great honor and privilege to have served you and to have come to know so many of you. as friends over the past decade. It is with an extremely heavy heart that we make this decision but see no other way at this time. When the employment landscape changes, Dales Diner will be back.
The Dales Diner isn’t the only understaffed restaurant. Tom Kuron, owner of Chowders N Moor, said the understaffing was restricting the income his restaurant could generate.
Were closed on Sunday because we don’t have enough staff, Kuron said. We were a 7 days a week operation, and now we have lost a day of work because we don’t have enough staff.
Ohios Restaurant Association president John Barker told 13abc: The problem was that restaurants actually needed some of their employees to come back, and a lot of the staff they were on time off. for months or a year, they moved on.
Although Barker did not comment specifically on restaurant staff perceiving unemployment and not returning to work, Barker said it was now a difficult situation they had to learn to adapt to in order to stay in. business.
Well, you know it’s a double-edged sword, Kuron said. I mean we small businesses, we need people, but people can stay home and make more money .. you know what you are doing. I’m not them, so I can’t tell people what to do, but hopefully someday we’ll get back to normal.
Dales Diner staff said they may hope to reopen one day if they can find the help they need to run their business.
Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]