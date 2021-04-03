Employee shortage negatively impacting local restaurants

WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) – The doors to the Dales Diner will close for the last time on Saturday. After nearly a decade in business, the management of Waterville restaurants called on him to resign.

It’s heartbreaking, said manager Shawna Harris, I mean everyone in and around Waterville is going to miss this place because it’s where people have come together to meet friends and family.

Dales Diner staff said the shutdown was not due to a lack of customers, but a lack of employees.

It all starts exploding again, people are getting their shots, everything is back to normal, Dales deputy manager Sarah Pickett said. The kitchen just can’t keep up with the number of people entering the doors, and that’s sad.

I get it, I get it, it’s easy to want to stay home, but ultimately life has to move on, we have to get back to work, said Pickett.

In a Facebook post, owner Bill Anderson explained that he couldn’t compete with unemployment benefits.

The post said: Saturday April 3 will be the last day of operation of the Dales Diner in Waterville. We just haven’t been able to hire enough cooks to meet the demands of our operation. We are not closing due to a lack of business. While we were able to overcome the Covid situation, the lack of able-bodied cooks and the challenges of competing with unemployment benefits became overwhelming for a dinner in a small town. We are not alone, the challenges of hiring are a pandemic in the restaurant industry.

Anderson also left a note to customers, to our loyal customers: It has been Lizs, mine and all of our staff a great honor and privilege to have served you and to have come to know so many of you. as friends over the past decade. It is with an extremely heavy heart that we make this decision but see no other way at this time. When the employment landscape changes, Dales Diner will be back.

The Dales Diner isn’t the only understaffed restaurant. Tom Kuron, owner of Chowders N Moor, said the understaffing was restricting the income his restaurant could generate.

Were closed on Sunday because we don’t have enough staff, Kuron said. We were a 7 days a week operation, and now we have lost a day of work because we don’t have enough staff.

Ohios Restaurant Association president John Barker told 13abc: The problem was that restaurants actually needed some of their employees to come back, and a lot of the staff they were on time off. for months or a year, they moved on.

Although Barker did not comment specifically on restaurant staff perceiving unemployment and not returning to work, Barker said it was now a difficult situation they had to learn to adapt to in order to stay in. business.

Well, you know it’s a double-edged sword, Kuron said. I mean we small businesses, we need people, but people can stay home and make more money .. you know what you are doing. I’m not them, so I can’t tell people what to do, but hopefully someday we’ll get back to normal.

Dales Diner staff said they may hope to reopen one day if they can find the help they need to run their business.

