Australia works with EU and UK on local Astra blood clot case





Australian authorities say they are working with the European Union and the United Kingdom to investigate the first local case of unusual clotting in a patient after receiving the AstraZeneca Plc vaccine, as global concern for the safety of the vaccine continues to grow. The Australian case, First reported on April 2, is currently under investigation by the country's Therapeutic Goods Administration. "We don't have definitive evidence of causation," Acting Chief Medical Officer Michael Kidd told reporters at a press briefing on Saturday. "But given the consistency of clinical features in this case, with some similar cases that have been seen overseas, it is likely that this reported case is vaccine-related." More than Amid mounting reports of rare blood clots possibly linked to the shooting of AstraZeneca, the UK health regulator said the benefits of shooting continue to outweigh the risks. The UK has recorded a total of 30 such cases as of March 24, out of more than 18 million doses administered. The Netherlands joined with Germany on Friday in suspending use of the vaccine in people under the age of 60. The growing number of blood clot cases and measures to suspend or limit injections have added to the uncertainty surrounding the vaccine, which many countries around the world relied on for their immunization programs. The company also faced questions about test results and delivery schedules. Kidd said the government and health authorities are planning to see again on April 7 and will provide further advice. Rare coagulation complications have occurred between the fourth and the 20th day after receiving the vaccination, Australian Department of Health said. The Australian Immunization Technical Advisory Group has reaffirmed the current parameters and safety of the country's Covid vaccination program.

