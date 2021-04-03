Mission bears the custom of Easter | News, Sports, Jobs

WARREN – Volunteers including local Boy Scouts, church members and area residents have lent a hand to help the Warren Family Mission prepare and deliver 2,124 free Easter meals on Friday.

Dominic Marrari, director of public relations, said that since 1998, the mission has held an Easter community dinner every spring.

“Coming out of last year’s COVID-19, this year is very different. Last year we weren’t even sure we could have the meal. Thanks to the volunteers and the community, we were able to have lunch last year and again this year. It’s always a take-out, but there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, ” Said Marrari.

He said more than 30 volunteers worked inside the mission to prepare, cook and pack meals and 17 drivers delivered them.

He said the preparation included 2,600 slices of ham, 175 gallons of corn, 175 gallons of beans and 120 gallons of mashed potatoes. There were 1,300 meals that needed to be delivered, the rest being picked up at the mission.

Dale Frye, youth pastor at Warren First Church of the Nazarene, said he brought a group of young people to help prepare meals for home delivery.

“They helped prepare the boxes of food to take to people. They helped everywhere. We are delighted to be able to help for Easter ”, Frye said.

John Reble, 12, of Howland, a member of Boy Scout Troop 122 in Howland, said three Boy Scouts assisted with the mission, including a Boy Scout who assisted with deliveries.

“We wanted to help the mission to ensure that people have a meal for Easter”, he said.

Newton Falls residents Peggy and Art Dunn placed ham and mashed potatoes in takeout boxes.

“We had a lot of fun helping this year and will do it again next year. It is good to know that we remember people at Easter ”, Peggy Dunn said.

Southington’s Kurt Grossman had children Beverly Grossman, 8, and Caiden Haynes, 6, delighted to receive Easter baskets full of toys, candy and games.

They were in a long line outside the mission to receive Easter baskets. Officials said 400 baskets had been distributed by the Easter Bunny to children 13 and under.

Hannah Griffin, 13, of Warren, and Tucker Rife, 8, of Akron, helped distribute the baskets.

“It was a great experience to help people because there are so many bad things going on in the world. We need people to support others and Easter is the perfect time to do that ”. Griffin said.

Rife said children like having toys in their basket.

“Kids who need toys get them from the mission,” he said.

Caitlin White, director of development for the mission, said more baskets have been handed out this year compared to 200 in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Last year we were in the middle of the pandemic and weren’t sure what we were going to be able to do, but we handed out 200 baskets to pre-registered children. This year we have 400. We wanted to help people in the community with the meal. We were delighted to be able to organize this event with the rabbit. “ White said.

Marrari said that in 2020, the mission served 146,213 hot meals twice a day, six days a week to people with most meals delivered. In addition, 20,368 households received additional food bags.