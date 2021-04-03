Experts call for continued caution as CDC says people vaccinated against Covid-19 are at low risk while traveling





The agency said that as long as coronavirus precautions are taken, including wearing a mask, fully vaccinated people can travel to the United States without first getting tested for Covid-19 or going into quarantine after the trips.

The CDC considers a person to be fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

It has been nearly 109 days since the first vaccine against Covid-19 was administered in the United States, and nearly 102 million people in the country have since received at least one dose, the agency said. With more than 30.6 million people infected with the virus and 554,074 people who died, experts and officials are racing to vaccinate the population before a possible fourth wave of cases.

And although progress is being made with President Joe Biden who said on Friday that a record 20 million doses of the vaccine had been administered this week, health experts warn that more progress is needed before all Americans can envisage the end of the fight against the pandemic.

The CDC still advises anyone who has not received the vaccine to avoid travel. CDC director Dr Rochelle Walensky said she was still concerned about the pandemic and completely advises against non-essential travel. “I continue to fear that with 80% of the unvaccinated population, we still have a lot of work to do to control this pandemic,” Walensky said. CDC updating guidelines as science evolves The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will continue to monitor Covid-19 data and update their travel advice as the science evolves, Walensky said in a virtual White House briefing on Friday. . “The science on Covid-19 is constantly evolving. We will continue to monitor the evidence and provide updates as we learn more. With so many unvaccinated people, it is important that everyone – regardless of vaccination status – continues to take preventive measures in public and adhere to our advice on ways to reduce the spread of Covid-19, ”said declared Walensky. “Wear a mask, stay away socially, avoid crowds and poorly ventilated spaces, and wash your hands frequently.” New guidance was also released on Friday for cruise ship operators. The ships, which were the first sites of the virus outbreaks, will need to conduct training cruises with volunteers before hiring paying clients, the CDC said. Cruise ship operators will have to report coronavirus cases every day, instead of a week, the CDC says in the new guide. They must also integrate the vaccination of crew and port personnel into their plans. You Asked, We Answer: Your Top Questions About Covid-19 and Vaccines States expand eligibility fearing surge CNN medical analyst Leana Wen said she feared a fourth outbreak of the virus in the United States as states lift precautions and variants continue to spread. And some heads of state share his concern. “It’s clear that in Oregon, and across the country, the fourth outbreak of this virus is upon us,” Oregon Governor Kate Brown said. “Although Oregon’s case count, fortunately, has not matched those in other states that have seen big spikes, our numbers are increasing.” “I know we’re all fed up with a pandemic, physical distancing and wearing masks, but we’re in the last few miles of the marathon,” Brown said. And with the increase in cases in Vermont, state health commissioner Dr Mark Levine said he was “very concerned” about hospitalizations and deaths. With the number of cases increasing in West Virginia, the state has expanded eligibility for the Covid-19 vaccine to all residents 16 and older, Governor Jim Justice said on Friday. Alabama will also expand access to vaccines to all residents 16 and older starting April 5, Governor Kay Ivey said on Friday. “Really, this vaccine is our ticket to getting back to normal life. We’re so close to having Covid-19 in the rearview mirror, and by then we should all continue to wear our masks, get vaccinated and use the common sense that the good Lord has given us, ”said the governor in a press release. 2,600 cases of a rare disease in young children Serious illness from Covid-19 is still extremely rare in children, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. A condition associated with Covid-19 called MIS-C is even rarer. More than 2,600 children have been diagnosed with the disease, according to new figures the CDC has been tracking since May. Of these 2,617 cases, 33 children with MIS-C died. Symptoms usually include trouble breathing, stomach problems, heart problems, damage to the mucous membranes (such as inside the mouth), skin problems, and extreme inflammation. The number of cases increased in December, but began to decline from March. Another 557 cases have been reported since February 8. Scientists still have many questions about why some children develop MIS-C after having or been exposed to Covid-19. MIS-C cases are being followed in 48 states, Puerto Rico and Washington DC. Other cases are under investigation.

Lauren Mascarenhas, Deidre McPhillips, Maegan Vazquez, Jacqueline Howard, Chris Boyette, Anjali Huynh, Jen Christensen, Heather Law and Gregory Lemos contributed to this report.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos