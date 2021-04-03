First Friday returns to downtown Las Vegas after year-round hiatus due to pandemic | Las Vegas Local Breaking News, Headlines





LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – First Friday in the Arts District returned with limited capacity in over a year. According to the event organizers, 250 people were allowed to experience part of the Art Walk. Participants had to RSVP online in advance. Featured Artist, Eric Vozzolasaid it was one of the most important events in Las Vegas. “It’s like the lifeblood of the arts community here. I think there’s been a lot of buzz about it from the start and I think a lot of artists are really excited to be in a public sphere for do what they like, Vozzola told me. One of his murals is located on the Zone 15 side, another is located on 7th Street, between Ogden and Stewart. This mural was for the Life is Beautiful 2019 festival. Richard Soussana, an aerosol paint artist, presents his work at the events of the first Friday since 2006. “Show each other appreciation for the other and just be able to express yourself however you want,” Soussana said. He said it was great to be back. It’s refreshing and I hope things are going very well and as planned. And I think it’s a good start to get out and come back there, Soussana said. You can find his work on Instagram @ Mystical_spray_artist. The artists Larone Mcee and ‘Dr. Justin Pepper met years ago through the arts community. They presented their separate work in the same tent. We’ve been on hiatus for 13 months, so it’s nice to be with your people again, said Pepper. They said the limited capacity is a good thing and provides a more intimate experience. “A smaller footprint actually means more sales and a more intimate connection. So even though it’s a lot smaller, we’re probably going to have better quality,” Pepper said. The limited capacity on the first Friday has been exhausted, according to event organizers.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos